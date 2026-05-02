Nigeria’s Supreme Court Weighs In on ADC Leadership Crisis, Directs Return to Trial Court

The Nigerian Supreme Court has overturned a Court of Appeal directive in the ADC leadership dispute, sending the case back to the Federal High Court. While boosting morale for some, the ruling doesn’t definitively name a leader, leaving the party’s future uncertain and impacting potential coalition talks.

The Nigeria n Supreme Court delivered a significant ruling on Thursday concerning the internal leadership dispute within the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), a key opposition party .

A five-member panel, presided over by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, unanimously overturned a previous directive from the Court of Appeal which had instructed all parties to maintain the existing status quo. The Supreme Court determined that the Court of Appeal had overstepped its jurisdictional boundaries by dismissing the initial appeal before it.

Crucially, however, the Supreme Court refrained from definitively declaring a legitimate leader for the ADC, instead instructing all involved parties to return to the Federal High Court to continue the ongoing legal proceedings. This decision, while not a conclusive resolution, has sparked varied reactions and renewed debate within the party and among political observers. The immediate aftermath of the ruling has seen expressions of optimism from certain factions within the ADC.

Mansur Umar Kurugu, spokesperson for the Kwankwasiyya Movement, hailed the judgment as a testament to the integrity of the Nigerian judicial system, stating it reaffirmed the existence of institutions that uphold their values. He also leveled criticism at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging bias and suggesting the chairman’s perceived affiliation with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was hindering the opposition’s ability to compete fairly.

However, this sentiment is not universally shared within the ADC. Dumebi Kachikwu offered a contrasting perspective, arguing that neither side could legitimately claim victory from the Supreme Court’s decision. He praised the court’s wisdom in avoiding entanglement in the internal power struggle and emphasized that the ADC remains fundamentally divided, hindering its potential to present a unified front.

Adnan Mukhtar, a former political aspirant, expressed optimism about the party’s future, believing the ruling provides a necessary impetus for the ADC to prepare for the 2027 general elections and challenge the current administration. He highlighted the importance of fielding qualified candidates and viewed the judgment as a positive sign for the Nigerian opposition.

The ruling also allows the ADC to resume essential party activities, such as primaries and the sale of nomination forms, which were previously stalled due to the legal uncertainty. The implications of this ruling extend beyond the immediate internal dynamics of the ADC. Analysts suggest that the lack of a definitive leadership decision may cause potential coalition partners to hesitate before fully committing to the party as a central opposition force.

The uncertainty surrounding leadership could undermine confidence in the ADC’s ability to effectively coordinate and represent a broader opposition alliance. Nafi’u Bala, who identifies himself as the authentic ADC leader, accused the David Mark faction of spreading propaganda and reiterated his determination to reclaim the party from what he described as individuals who originated from other political groups.

Furthermore, prominent figures like Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Atiku Abubakar have responded with cautious optimism, acknowledging the positive development while emphasizing that the legal battle is far from over. The case will now proceed at the Federal High Court, where a final determination on the ADC’s leadership is expected.

The Supreme Court’s decision, therefore, represents a procedural step forward, but the ultimate fate of the ADC and its position within the Nigerian political landscape remains contingent on the outcome of the ongoing trial. The ruling has injected a renewed sense of activity and hope within the party, but the path towards a unified and effective opposition remains challenging and uncertain. The focus now shifts back to the Federal High Court, where the future of the ADC will be decided





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