Nigeria's Super Eagles face tough competition in 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Nigeria's Super Eagles will face tough competition in their quest to qualify for the 2027 AFCON finals. Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau are among the teams expected to provide a difficult challenge, making the draw ceremony a significant moment for the squad.

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, By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu BLOOD ON UNIFORMS EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin HOW THE CRAVE FOR ENCOUNTERS IS DESTROYING YOUNG NIGERIAN CHRISTIANS, By Ayo Akerele FOR NIGERIA, the draw presents both opportunity and caution as the Super Eagles continue their push to return to continental dominance after finishing third at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Nigeria's Super Eagles will face Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau in Group L of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following Tuesday's draw ceremony in Cairo, Egypt.

Although Tanzania are one of the three co-hosts and already guaranteed a place at the finals, they will still participate in the qualifiers, meaning only one additional team from Group L will qualify alongside them. For Nigeria, the draw presents both opportunity and caution as the Super Eagles continue their push to return to continental dominance after finishing third at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

The three-time African champions entered the draw among the top seeds in Pot 1 alongside Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Egypt and defending champions Côte d’Ivoire. On paper, Eric Chelle’s side will be favourites to secure qualification, but recent AFCON campaigns have repeatedly shown that there are no easy opponents in African football.

Madagascar remain one of the continent's dangerous emerging sides after reaching the quarter-finals on their AFCON debut in 2019, while Guinea-Bissau have grown into regular participants in recent editions of the tournament





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Nigeria Super Eagles 2027 AFCON Qualification Madagascar Tanzania Guinea-Bissau African Football Continental Dominance

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