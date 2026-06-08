Nigeria's Speaker Abbas Champions Modern Statistical System for $1 Trillion Economy Ambition

House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas has called for the modernization of Nigeria's statistical framework through the proposed Statistics Bill, 2025, stating that it is essential for the country to achieve its $1 trillion economic target. The bill seeks to replace the 2007 Statistics Act, strengthen the National Bureau of Statistics, and align data governance with digital era demands.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas , has emphasized that Nigeria's ambition to achieve a $1 trillion economy cannot be realized without establishing a modern and credible statistical system.

This statement coincides with the National Assembly initiating consultations on a bill aimed at a comprehensive overhaul of the nation's statistics framework. Speaking at a public hearing on the Statistics Bill, 2025, Abbas, represented by the House Leader Prof Julius Ihonvbere, outlined that the proposed legislation would replace the outdated Statistics Act of 2007 with a new legal framework.

This framework is designed to strengthen the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), improve data governance, guarantee sustainable funding, and align Nigeria's statistical architecture with the digital age. He described the 2007 law as a product of a bygone era, arguing that rapid technological changes and the growing importance of data-driven governance have rendered many aspects of the existing framework inadequate.

Abbas stressed that the bill represents more than a routine amendment but a "complete structural overhaul" intended to reposition Nigeria's statistical institutions for 21st-century demands. He noted that when the current law was enacted nearly two decades ago, technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cloud computing, and digital platforms were either emerging or absent from mainstream governance and economic planning. Today, governments, businesses, and development institutions rely heavily on real-time data for critical decisions.

Reliable statistics have become indispensable for policy formulation, resource allocation, monitoring and evaluation, poverty reduction strategies, economic planning, and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The Speaker also highlighted the need to eliminate duplication in government data collection efforts, stating that a more coordinated system would save public resources, reduce survey fatigue among citizens and businesses, and improve confidence in official data. He asserted, "To plan without accurate data is to build a house on quicksand.

For Nigeria to achieve its goal of becoming a $1tn economy, every policy decision, budget allocation, and infrastructural investment must be guided by data that is accurate, timely, and beyond reproach.

" The proposed legislation seeks to modernize the National Statistical System by strengthening coordination among government data-producing agencies, improving data quality assurance mechanisms, promoting digital data collection and dissemination, and establishing a more reliable funding structure for the NBS. Abbas underscored the importance of a system that inspires absolute trust, both domestically and internationally, noting that investors in Abuja, London, or New York must have confidence in Nigeria's numbers.

The bill comes at a time when global governments are investing heavily in digital statistical systems to improve evidence-based policymaking. International development agencies have repeatedly emphasized the importance of strong national statistical institutions in measuring economic performance, tracking development indicators, and attracting investment. Nigeria's NBS serves as the official producer of socio-economic data, including inflation, unemployment, GDP estimates, and household surveys.

However, stakeholders have frequently raised concerns about funding constraints, data harmonization challenges, and the need for greater institutional coordination across government agencies. The Statistics Bill, 2025, aims to address these challenges by creating a more integrated and responsive statistical ecosystem capable of generating high-frequency and highly granular data while maintaining global standards of quality, transparency, and credibility.

Abbas also reaffirmed the National Assembly's commitment to inclusive lawmaking, urging stakeholders from government institutions, academia, civil society organizations, the private sector, and development partners to scrutinize the bill and contribute recommendations. He stressed that public participation is essential to producing a legal framework that not only addresses current gaps but is also capable of responding to future challenges in data governance and official statistics.

In essence, this legislative initiative represents a pivotal step toward equipping Nigeria with the robust statistical foundation necessary to navigate the complexities of modern economic development and achieve its $1 trillion aspiration





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Statistics Bill National Bureau Of Statistics Nigerian Economy Data Governance Tajudeen Abbas National Assembly Economic Planning Digital Transformation Evidence-Based Policy

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