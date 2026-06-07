Nigeria's South-West region becomes a global terror hub

The St. Francis Catholic Church massacre in Owo has led to the revelation that the perpetrators were foot soldiers of Al-Shabaab, an affiliate of international terror networks. The region has become a battleground for global terror networks, with the state struggling to counter the sophisticated call-routing and network-masking devices used by the syndicates.

Nigeria 's South-West region has become a battleground for global terror networks , with the St. Francis Catholic Church massacre in Owo serving as a catalyst. The perpetrators, linked to Al-Shabaab , have expanded their operations, transforming the region into a theatre of terror.

The abduction of schoolchildren and the beheading of a mathematics teacher have added to the horror, with the kidnappers demanding political concessions and the release of high-profile terrorists. The state's response has been marred by political correctness and technical failures, with the military struggling to counter the sophisticated call-routing and network-masking devices used by the syndicates





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Nigeria South-West Region Global Terror Networks Al-Shabaab St. Francis Catholic Church Massacre Kidnapping Beheading Political Concessions High-Profile Terrorists Military Surveillance Call-Routing Network-Masking Devices

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