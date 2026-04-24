Nigeria's Solar Import Ban: Experts Warn of Electricity Access Risks

Stakeholders in Nigeria's energy sector are urging the government to reconsider an abrupt ban on solar panel imports, warning it could undermine electricity access and hinder the development of a sustainable local manufacturing industry. They advocate for a phased approach to allow for investment, skill development, and economic adjustment.

Nigeria 's energy sector is facing a potential disruption as stakeholders express serious concerns regarding the government's plans to abruptly halt the import of solar panels.

Experts convened at a solar power media training event in Abuja on Thursday, issuing a strong call for a more measured approach – a gradual phasing out of imports over a period of several years – rather than an immediate and complete ban. This caution comes despite the government's significant investment, exceeding N200 billion, aimed at fostering domestic solar panel production.

The core of the debate revolves around balancing the ambition of establishing a self-reliant local manufacturing industry with the critical need to maintain and expand access to electricity for Nigeria’s population. A sudden restriction, stakeholders argue, risks making solar power prohibitively expensive for millions who currently depend on it as a vital energy source, particularly in areas lacking grid connectivity. The sentiment among industry professionals is overwhelmingly supportive of local manufacturing.

Joseph Ibrahim, Nigeria campaign director of the Secure Energy Project, articulated this support emphatically, stating a desire to see factories established across the nation, creating employment opportunities for young Nigerians, and building a fully integrated domestic supply chain. However, he stressed that achieving this vision requires a carefully orchestrated roadmap, spanning three to five years, to allow investors sufficient time to establish manufacturing plants, for the workforce to acquire the necessary specialized skills, and for the economy to adapt without experiencing a detrimental loss of power supply.

Ibrahim highlighted the importance of policy stability, readily available financing options, and the enforcement of stringent quality control standards as foundational elements for a sustainable and competitive local solar manufacturing sector. He emphasized that simply enacting new legislation is insufficient; a conducive environment, characterized by consistent and predictable policies, is paramount. This environment must foster confidence among investors and encourage long-term commitment to local production.

The concern is that a rushed implementation will stifle growth and ultimately undermine the very goals the policy intends to achieve. Tosin Asonibare further underscored the crucial role of renewable energy in addressing Nigeria’s longstanding electricity supply challenges. He referenced findings from the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation, which revealed a significant lack of awareness among Nigerians regarding the proposed import restrictions and their potential consequences.

The report indicated a strong preference for a phased ban, coupled with incentives designed to support the import of raw materials essential for local production. Asonibare pointed out a critical gap in infrastructure, noting that the facilities required to support locally manufactured panels are currently insufficient. He advocated for increased foreign direct investment and improvements in government policy to bolster the capacity of local manufacturers and assembly companies to meet growing demand.

Without such investment, he warned, the price of solar panels is likely to escalate, potentially negating the benefits of local production and hindering access to affordable energy. The overarching message from the stakeholders is clear: a well-planned, phased approach, supported by strategic investments and a stable policy environment, is essential to unlock the potential of local solar manufacturing while safeguarding electricity access for all Nigerians.

The potential for increased costs and reduced availability of solar solutions if the ban is implemented too quickly is a major concern that needs to be addressed proactively





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