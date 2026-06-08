Nigeria's Senate to Pass State Police Amendment This Week

The Nigerian Senate will this week pass a constitutional amendment to establish state police forces, a move aimed at addressing the country's worsening security challenges. The bill requires ratification by two-thirds of state assemblies before becoming law.

The Nigerian Senate has announced plans to pass a constitutional amendment this week that will establish state police forces across the country. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele made the announcement on Monday, stating that the bill to amend the 1999 Constitution will be treated as a matter of national urgency.

The amendment will allow each of the 36 states to create their own police force, a move that has been widely debated for years due to the country's escalating security crises. Bamidele emphasized that stakeholders, including President Bola Tinubu and state governors, are united in supporting the change. The bill must first be passed by the National Assembly and then ratified by at least two-thirds of the state assemblies before it can become law.

According to Bamidele, the National Assembly leadership has held extensive consultations with the Attorney-General, the Chief of Staff to the President, the Inspector-General of Police, and other key figures. These meetings addressed the operational and accountability frameworks for state police, ensuring that the proposed system would not be easily abused. Critics have expressed fears that state governors might weaponize local police forces to suppress opposition or target dissenters.

However, proponents argue that a centralized Nigeria Police Force is ill-equipped to handle the diverse security challenges across the country, which range from banditry and kidnapping to farmer-herder conflicts and insurgency. The current constitutional provision under Section 214(1) establishes a single national police force, and any change requires a rigorous amendment process. The establishment of state police has been a recurring demand from various quarters, including state governments, traditional rulers, and civil society groups.

They contend that local police would be more familiar with local languages, cultures, and terrains, enabling quicker and more effective responses to threats. President Tinubu has publicly endorsed the initiative as part of his security reform agenda. Bamidele expressed confidence that the bill will be passed this week, noting that delays would only worsen the security situation. Once the National Assembly passes the amendment, it will be transmitted to the 36 State Houses of Assembly for ratification.

The president is expected to give his assent promptly after the required approval from the states. This development marks a significant step toward decentralizing security in Nigeria, but the journey to full implementation remains contingent on legislative and political processes at both federal and state levels. The debate on state police has intensified in recent years as insecurity has deepened.

Bandits and kidnappers operate with impunity in many regions, and the federal police force often lacks the manpower and local intelligence to counter them effectively. Supporters of state police believe that governors, being elected officials, would be more accountable to their constituents and would have a stronger incentive to maintain law and order.

However, there are also concerns about the potential for ethnic or political bias in recruitment and deployment. The National Assembly is working on safeguards, including oversight mechanisms and training standards, to mitigate such risks. The amendment is expected to include provisions that define the relationship between state police and the federal police, ensuring coordination and preventing conflicts of jurisdiction. As the Senate prepares to deliberate this week, all eyes are on the legislative process that could reshape Nigeria's security architecture





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