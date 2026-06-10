Nigeria's Senate Passes Bills to Increase Number of Judges and Justices

The Nigerian Senate has passed two bills to increase the number of judges and justices in the country. The bills, sponsored by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, aim to address delays in the administration of justice and ensure the timely and effective delivery of justice. The bills have been passed to the next stage for further consideration.

A bill seeking to increase the number of judges of the Federal High Court from 70 to 90 has passed second reading in the Senate .

The bill, sponsored by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, aims to amend the Federal High Court Act to accommodate more judges and address delays in the administration of justice. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the passage of the bill after a majority of senators supported it through a separate voting session. The bill seeks to increase the number of Federal High Court judges to address delays in the administration of justice.

The Senate leader, Mr Bamidele, said the increase was necessary to ensure the timely and effective administration of justice. He noted that the volume of cases before the Federal High Court has increased significantly due to economic expansion and increasing demands on the justice system. The bill also seeks to increase the number of justices of the Court of Appeal from 70 to 110, which has passed second reading in the Senate.

The Senate leader, Mr Bamidele, said the proposal would not only increase the number of justices but also ensure equitable representation of all states and the Federal Capital Territory in the composition of the court. He added that the bill would clarify issues related to seniority and ranking among justices, strengthen the court's administrative functions, and improve the efficiency of appellate adjudication.

The bill also provides a legal framework for virtual court proceedings, which would promote adherence to the federal character principle, ensure broader national representation within the court, and enhance public confidence in the administration of justice. The Senate leader, Mr Bamidele, also stated that the bill would provide a legal framework for virtual court proceedings.

He noted that the current number of Court of Appeal justices is grossly inadequate, given the increasing volume of appeals emanating from courts and tribunals across the country. The bill also clarifies the composition of appellate panels and introduces enhanced requirements for certain categories of appeals involving complex legal questions. According to Mr Bamidele, these measures would strengthen the quality of appellate decisions and ensure broader judicial consideration of matters of exceptional importance.

The Senate leader said that the increase in the number of justices of the Court of Appeal would also ensure that the court is well-equipped to handle the increasing volume of appeals emanating from courts and tribunals across the country. The bill has been passed to the next stage for further consideration, and the Senate leader, Mr Bamidele, has expressed confidence that the bill will be passed into law once it is debated and voted on by the Senate.

The Senate leader, Mr Bamidele, also stated that the bill would promote the administration of justice and ensure that justice is delivered in a timely and effective manner. He noted that the bill would also provide a legal framework for the establishment of an Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre within the Court of Appeal, which would reduce court congestion and encourage amicable settlement of disputes.

The bill has been passed to the next stage for further consideration, and the Senate leader, Mr Bamidele, has expressed confidence that the bill will be passed into law once it is debated and voted on by the Senate





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Senate Judges Justices Justice Administration Bamidele Akpabio

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senate passes bill to regulate cryptocurrency, safeguard investorsThe bill proposes mandatory licensing, transparency and compliance requirements for cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the country.

Read more »

Senate passes Crypto Regulation Bill, moves to safeguard investors, digital economyThe Nation Newspaper Senate passes Crypto Regulation Bill, moves to safeguard investors, digital economy

Read more »

Nigeria's Senate Advances Bills to Expand Federal Judiciary and Reduce Case BacklogsThe Nigerian Senate has advanced two bills to increase the number of Federal High Court judges and Court of Appeal justices, aiming to tackle case backlogs and delays. The proposals, which include provisions for virtual hearings, were sent to committee for review.

Read more »

Senate Passes Factoring, Assignments and Receivables Financing Bill, 2026The Nigerian Senate has passed the Factoring, Assignments and Receivables Financing Bill, 2026, which creates a legal framework for businesses to sell unpaid invoices for immediate cash, aiming to enhance liquidity, access to finance, and trade.

Read more »