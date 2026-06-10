Nigeria's Senate Advances Bills to Expand Federal Judiciary and Reduce Case Backlogs

The Nigerian Senate has advanced two bills to increase the number of Federal High Court judges and Court of Appeal justices, aiming to tackle case backlogs and delays. The proposals, which include provisions for virtual hearings, were sent to committee for review.

The Nigerian Senate has initiated legislative action to expand the federal judiciary by advancing two bills aimed at increasing the number of Federal High Court judges and Court of Appeal justices.

The move addresses persistent case backlogs and delays in the justice system. The bills passed their second reading and were referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, with a report due in four weeks. Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele led the debate, emphasizing the need for the Federal High Court's expansion due to its exclusive jurisdiction over critical sectors like taxation, banking, aviation, telecommunications, anti-corruption, terrorism financing, oil and gas, and election matters.

He highlighted the exponential growth in caseload driven by commercial expansion, technological advancement, cybercrime, and complex governance. Bamidele argued that the current statutory number of judges is inadequate, causing congestion, prolonged delays, and increased litigation costs. A separate bill proposes to increase the Court of Appeal justices from 70 to 110 and integrate virtual court proceedings, aligning with global best practices and reducing logistical challenges. President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio referred both bills to the committee.

If enacted, this would mark a significant judiciary expansion. Legal practitioners and stakeholders view inadequate judicial manpower as a key factor behind delays in commercial disputes, criminal trials, election petitions, and other matters. Supporters believe the reforms will enhance efficiency, reduce congestion, and improve public confidence in the justice system. This action follows growing calls for faster, more effective justice delivery across Nigeria





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Nigeria Senate Federal High Court Court Of Appeal Judicial Expansion Case Backlog Justice Delays Virtual Court Proceedings Judiciary Reform

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