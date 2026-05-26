Nigeria's Security Network Leader Calls for Tougher Action Against Criminal Groups Operating in Forests

Yoruba nation activist Sunday Igboho, who heads a security network, has launched operations in forests across the South-west and Yoruba-speaking parts of Kogi and Kwara states to flush out terrorists and criminal elements. He blames political motives for the recent insecurity in Oyo State and calls for support from the state governments and security agencies.

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Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, says his security outfit has begun operations across forests in the South-west as well as Yoruba speaking parts of Kogi and Kwara states, to flush out terrorists and criminal elements. Although, Igboho is based Ibadan, Oyo State, the exact location of the gathering could not be immediately confirmed.

Igboho’s latest comments come amid renewed concerns over insecurity in Oyo State following the recent abduction of dozens of pupils and teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area. Igboho added that the group would extend its operations to forests in Kogi and Kwara states, insisting that ‘enough is enough’ regarding terrorist activities in the region.

He urged the state coordinators of the security network to immediately write to the state governments and security agencies, including the State Security Service (SSS) in their domains, to intimate them of their activities and for their support. He gave assurance that he had secured the support of the state governments, the security agencies and many influential well-meaning Nigerians ‘who love Yoruba’ to launch the security network.

The activist praised prominent Yoruba traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife and the Olubadan of Ibadan, for their support. Igboho also thanked President Bola Tinubu, claiming that insecurity in the South-west was politically motivated. According to him, the South-west was largely peaceful before political crises during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan allegedly triggered insecurity that later spread into Yoruba land.

He said the current administration provided him the opportunity to contribute to regional security following his release from detention. He warned members of the security network against misconduct, urging them to maintain discipline while carrying out their operations. Sunday Igboho rose to national prominence in January 2021 during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari after issuing an ultimatum to suspected criminal herders in parts of Ibarapa, Oyo State, accusing them of killings, kidnappings and attacks on farmers.

His activities coincided with the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, created by the state governments in the South-west in 2020 to support local security efforts against kidnapping and violent crimes. Tensions with the federal government escalated in July 2021 when operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) raided his residence in Ibadan, Oyo Stat





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