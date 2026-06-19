Nigeria's security challenges: A desperate situation calls for desperate measures

The article discusses the challenges faced by Nigeria in terms of security, particularly the proliferation of rifles among the general populace and the ineffectiveness of the government's strategies in addressing this issue. It also highlights the need for citizens to be allowed to protect themselves and the potential consequences of not taking decisive action.

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, By Murtadha GusauThe quiet work of becoming: Why Africa needs leaders who are more present than performative, By Nqobile Pamela Xaba , By Murtadha GusauThe quiet work of becoming: Why Africa needs leaders who are more present than performative, By Nqobile Pamela Xaba Mr President, the time for half-measures and recycled excuses has passed.

Vet responsible citizens and communities. Allow them to buy and own rifles for their defence. It’s glaring that Tinubu cannot protect citizens, and he shows neither anger nor remorse. He has to allow people to protect themselves.

He withdrew policemen from politicians, yet Minister Wike still moves around in a Rolls Royce with a battalion of policemen. Since Tinubu is a pathetic commander-in-chief, he should outsource security to the people. He must allow ordinary Nigerians to protect themselves. The lessons from Rabe’s killing are for the living.

When he served as military spokesman, he did his best to minimise the security crisis and lionise the military. His job was to portray the military and government in the best possible light. But after soothing the populace, perhaps generals should tell their civilian bosses the truth. The current strategy isn’t working.

All the bad people in Nigeria own rifles. Good people are not allowed to have them. The politicians own the police and army, who protect them at home and on the move. The ordinary Nigerian is a hapless prey.

Even retired generals cannot keep rifles in a country where every thug has easy access to one. For over sixteen years, since these insurgencies began, our governments have repeated the same unworkable strategies and served us the same fickle hopes, the same fatuous promises, and the same concocted excuses. The same trite platitudes. It is either “Libya” or “global phenomenon.

” Otherwise, it is “We are winning” or “We must live with it because all nations now do. ” And sometimes, near elections, the blame is heaped on the political opposition. But it is not Libya. Because Algeria, Egypt and Morocco are closer to Libya.

Are they infested with bandits and jihadists? If arms have poured in from Libya, it’s because the Nigerian state is weak and porous. Jonathan’s wife probably believed it was Shettima, Buhari and Tinubu “sharing blood” to damage her husband’s political fortunes. Now Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio and Okpebholo probably think it is Atiku, El-Rufai and others.

This easy recourse to cheap conspiracy theorising and finger-pointing is partly why nobody has produced serious new ideas to tackle this intractable problem. Tinubu probably thinks state policing will solve the problem. But the state police project, as currently conceived, might not be better than a proliferation of ill-trained civilian JTFs, which already exist. Though it will provide a needed boots surge, the very idea of state police without a reformed federal police will probably be a disaster.

The proper process would have been to reform, reorient and re-equip the federal police first. It was probably good law to prohibit citizens from keeping rifles all those years. But times have changed radically. A desperate situation calls for desperate measures.

The government now hires mercenaries to fight bandits. It also allows communities to buy peace from bandits who, it now appears, are permitted to keep rifles. The state is feeble. The law cannot continue to handcuff the law-abiding people it was meant to protect.

The original mischief the law intended to curb was the proliferation of military-grade weapons. But the horses have bolted. Nothing illustrates our total hopelessness better than the story told by Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahme





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