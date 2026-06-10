Nigeria's ruling APC mobilises 4.4 million grassroots volunteers for 2027 elections

Governor Hope Uzodinma reveals the Renewed Hope Ambassadors have recruited over 4.4 million persons across all polling units as part of a structured plan to re-elect President Tinubu in 2027, outlining a detailed digital-backed mobilisation strategy and defending the administration's economic reforms.

Governor Hope Uzodinma , who serves as Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and Chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum, announced that the group has successfully recruited over 4.4 million individuals across Nigeria 's 176,846 polling units.

This massive mobilization effort, detailed at a national retreat in Abuja, is designed to secure victory for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections. The governor framed the upcoming poll as a critical referendum on the administration's reform agenda, urging his party's grassroots network to become an effective bridge between government policies and everyday citizens.

The two-day Renewed Hope Ambassadors National Retreat aimed to finalize operational documents, including a national blueprint, state action plans, and a polling unit deployment doctrine, to ensure organized campaign efforts. Uzodinma stressed that the mobilization is not merely symbolic but a structured, data-driven operation with a layered command system extending from the national level down to every polling unit.

He highlighted that the group now operates through 17 specialized directorates covering areas such as youth engagement, digital media, intelligence, and research. A key component of their strategy is a digital platform launched in April, featuring a Data Communication Centre to monitor public sentiment and counter misinformation in real time. This technological edge, he argued, is essential for controlling the narrative and ensuring the administration's achievements are communicated effectively at the grassroots.

The governor defended the administration's economic policies, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign exchange reforms, acknowledging the short-term hardships but asserting their necessity for long-term stability and prosperity. He pointed to positive economic indicators, such as a 3.89% GDP growth in Q1 2026, record foreign reserves exceeding $50 billion, and a significant trade surplus, as evidence of progress.

He also listed major infrastructure projects and social programs, including student loans, consumer credit, a new minimum wage, and the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, as tangible benefits of the government's work. Complementing this outlook, APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda credited the Tinubu administration with notable economic gains, citing upgraded sovereign ratings by credit agencies and increased revenue allocations to states and local governments.

He noted that even Shell, which had previously reduced investments, has committed a fresh $20 billion to the Nigerian economy, signaling restored investor confidence. The retreat, attended by coordinators from all six geopolitical zones, was described as a working session intended to produce concrete outputs rather than a ceremonial gathering. Uzodinma warned against allowing the opposition to define the narrative, stating that when the government's good work goes unexplained, rumors fill the void.

He charged the delegates with the task of explaining reforms directly to Nigerians at the ward, market, and polling unit levels, ensuring that the benefits are clearly understood. The overarching message was that the 2027 elections represent a choice between continuing on a difficult but necessary path of reform or turning back. With a declared lawful civic force of over 4.4 million volunteers, the party believes it has built a formidable grassroots machinery to make that case nationwide





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APC Renewed Hope Ambassadors Hope Uzodinma Bola Tinubu 2027 Elections Grassroots Mobilisation Nigeria Political Rally Economic Reforms Fuel Subsidy Removal

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