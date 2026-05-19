Nigeria's Rising Debt Profile and Its Impact on Newborns, as Highlighted by ActionAid

A non-governmental organisation, ActionAid Nigeria, has expressed concerns about Nigeria's rising debt profile and its implications for newborns, which start with a loan of N691,000. The report also raises questions about the economic implications and the country's ability to manage its debt responsibly.

A non-governmental organisation, ActionAid Nigeria , has expressed concerns about the rising debt profile of Nigeria and its impact on newborns. The country director, Andrew Mamedu, stated this while addressing questions on Arise Television.

He emphasized that, even after taking into account the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira, Nigeria's debt remains high, and a newborn child is burdened with a loan of N691,000 from the moment of birth. Mamedu highlighted responsible borrowing as a key aspect, indicating that it should have a clear purpose, be accountable, and be directed towards productive capital projects that can generate returns and repay the debt.

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate, reacted to the report on high youth unemployment in Nigerian as well





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Finance Debt Management Debt Burden Nigeria Debt Rising Debt Profile Newborn Loan Productive Capital Projects Generate Returns Accountability Responsible Borrowing Peter Obi Youth Unemployment Actionaid

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