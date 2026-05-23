Nigeria’s Rising Debt and Poor Revenue Performance Pose a Fiscal Crisis

Nigerian government borrows more than it retains as revenue to service debt, contributing to a serious fiscal crisis. Rising debt and poor revenue performance pose economic stability risks. The government spends more to repay creditors than it earns through retained revenue, indicating dangerous long-term consequences for the country’s economic stability. The report recommends digitization of tax collection, taxation of digital and informal sector activities, better transparency in public finance, and stronger enforcement of the Fiscal Responsibility Act by the government.

A policy brief by the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics warned that Nigeria ’s rising debt and poor revenue performance are pushing the country into a serious fiscal crisis .

The situation has become more than a debt problem, describing it as a revenue and governance emergency. Further, the report stated that Nigeria’s public debt increased from N87.38 trillion in June 2023 to N159.28 trillion by the end of 2025. It argued that the government is using more money to service debt than it actually retains as revenue. The current administration accounted for about N65.9 trillion of that increase within its first two years in office.

Besides, the report noted that Nigeria had an opportunity to reset its finances after former President Olusegun Obasanjo secured debt relief from the Paris Club in 2005 and paid off a major part of the country’s external obligations. However, the country later returned to heavy borrowing. The biggest concern was the total size of the debt and the pressure debt repayment was placing on government revenue.

The debt service-to-revenue ratio was at 116.8 per cent in 2024 and only dropped slightly to 113 per cent in the first quarter of 2025





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