Nigeria's Revenue Surges 49% in Early 2026 Driven by Tax Reforms and Oil Sector Gains

Nigeria's government revenue rose by 49% year-on-year to N15.8 trillion in the first five months of 2026, fueled by tax reforms, improved administration, and higher oil earnings. The growth exceeds targets and signals early success of fiscal overhaul, though sustainability hinges on translating revenue into development.

Economists attribute Nigeria's strong revenue performance in the first five months of 2026 to recent tax reforms , improved revenue administration, and higher earnings from the oil sector .

Government collections reached N15.8 trillion during this period, according to data from the Nigeria Revenue Service reported by Bloomberg. This represents a 49% year-on-year increase from N10.6 trillion in the same period of 2025, significantly exceeding the government's baseline growth target of 11.6%. The results provide early evidence of the benefits of fiscal reforms aimed at widening the tax base, improving compliance, and strengthening revenue administration.

Marcel Okeke, former Chief Economist at Zenith Bank, explained that the performance reflects a combination of tax reforms, better administration, and increased output from the oil sector. He noted that the introduction of new tax laws is starting to yield results by expanding the tax base and improving collection efficiency. Even excluding revenues from newly introduced taxes, collections still rose by 15% to N12.2 trillion, indicating stronger underlying efficiency in tax administration and improved compliance across major revenue streams.

Oil-related taxes increased by over 20% to N3.96 trillion, supported by higher crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which boosted export earnings and fiscal inflows from the petroleum sector. Okeke also linked the improvement in oil-related revenue to better performance in crude production and exports, noting that Nigeria has consistently met its production quota for oil output and exports.

Non-oil revenue grew by 12.3% to N8.2 trillion, reflecting stronger collections across key economic activities and ongoing efforts to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons. Dr. Aliyu Ilias another economist stated that the revenue increase reflects tax revisions, higher excise duties, and broader policy measures. He emphasized that while it is early to fully assess the impact of the new tax regime, initial indicators remain encouraging.

The figures exclude proceeds from revised personal income tax rates administered by state governments, which took effect on January 1, 2026. The revenue growth follows sweeping tax reforms under President Bola Tinubu, who established the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms chaired by Taiwo Oyedele. Tinubu signed four landmark tax reform bills into law on June 26, 2025, with full implementation beginning on January 1, 2026 despite earlier calls for delay.

The reforms replaced existing tax legislation, including the Personal Income Tax Act, with the Nigerian Tax Act, 2025, and established the Nigeria Revenue Service to streamline administration and improve compliance. Both economists cautioned that the sustainability of these gains depends on whether increased revenues translate into infrastructure development, economic stability, and broader improvements in living standards. The strong performance offers a positive outlook for Nigeria's fiscal trajectory but underscores the need for continued policy focus on effective revenue utilization





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