Nigeria's Revenue Diversification: Tax Income Overtakes Oil Earnings

A new report reveals that Nigeria's revenue structure has undergone a significant transformation, with tax income now accounting for the majority of federation revenues. The study highlights the decline in oil's dominance and the rise of the non-oil sector. However, rising public debt and economic vulnerabilities still need to be addressed.

A recent study by Quartus Economics, a prominent Nigeria n research firm, reveals a significant shift in Nigeria 's revenue structure over the past decade. The report, titled ' Nigeria Unshackled; Inside the Steady Rise of a Fiscal State,' highlights a dramatic decline in the country's reliance on crude oil revenue. Oil revenue, which once constituted the dominant source of income, has now been supplanted by tax revenue, marking a fundamental transformation in the nation's financial landscape.

This transition signifies a move away from decades of dependence on the volatile oil market and towards a more diversified and potentially stable revenue base. The research underscores a pivotal moment in Nigeria's economic history, pointing towards a future where tax collection takes precedence over the fluctuating prices of global oil.\The report's findings paint a clear picture of this shift. Prior to the 2014 oil price crash (between 2010 and 2013), oil revenue comprised approximately three-quarters of the federation's earnings. However, the data presented in the report indicates a substantial reduction, with oil revenue now contributing only about a quarter of total earnings. Simultaneously, tax revenue has surged in importance. In 2014, tax revenue accounted for less than half of the total revenue, but by 2024, it had climbed to a staggering 87 percent of the federation's income. Furthermore, the non-oil sector's contribution to federally collected taxes has surged to over 73 percent. This non-oil sector revenue mobilization, which includes contributions from various sectors, is a testament to the success of revenue diversification strategies. Between 2023 and 2025, Nigeria generated N62.3 trillion in taxes, demonstrating the growing strength of the tax base, driven primarily by non-oil tax collections which accounted for nearly 84 percent of the growth in 2025. This shows the remarkable growth in tax revenue, nearly tripling from N10.18 trillion in 2022 to N28.29 trillion in 2025.\Despite the positive developments in revenue diversification, the Quartus Economics report also highlights potential challenges. The study cautions about the rising levels of public debt, which continue to pose risks to the country's fiscal stability. Nigeria's public debt stock has increased dramatically, with the current level more than 14 times greater than in 2015. Domestic debt has increased by more than eight times its 2014 level, and external debt has seen a more than fivefold increase compared to 2014. The report highlights that Nigeria's debt-to-GDP ratio rose to almost 31 percent in 2023 and the debt service-to-revenue ratio reached about 40 percent, putting significant pressure on public finances. The report attributes the increase in borrowing to revenue shortfalls following the 2014 oil price crash, which compelled the government to rely more heavily on debt to finance infrastructure and public spending. The report notes that rising poverty, coupled with a decrease in the standard of living for many Nigerians, remains a concern, along with factors like inflation, borrowing costs, rapid population growth, urbanization, and insecurity. The report emphasizes the importance of prudent borrowing, effective fund deployment, and fiscal discipline to translate revenue gains into tangible economic benefits. The report also highlights the need for greater accountability from the government as tax revenues grow, since citizens will likely demand more transparency and effective use of public funds.





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