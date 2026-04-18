Nigeria's Reform Paradox: High Tax Ambitions, Low Service Delivery Expectations

Nigeria's economic reforms are threatened by a credibility gap arising from inconsistent benchmarking: aiming for high tax revenues like Denmark while justifying hardship by comparing to struggling neighbors. This dual standard, coupled with slow capital budget implementation and perceived elite privilege, undermines public trust and the sustainability of necessary economic adjustments.

Nigeria faces a significant paradox in its current reform program, striving to achieve tax levels comparable to developed nations like Denmark while simultaneously managing public expectations based on conditions in neighboring African countries. This dual approach to setting benchmarks creates a critical credibility gap that threatens the sustainability of its economic reforms.

The bold and necessary steps taken since 2023, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the liberalization of the exchange rate, have disrupted the economy. While few dispute the necessity of these policies, their legitimacy hinges on public trust that the sacrifices are equitably shared and transparently justified. The government rightly points out that Nigeria's tax-to-GDP ratio, hovering between 7 and 10 percent, is considerably lower than the African average of 16-18 percent and far below that of advanced economies. A modern state requires a diversified revenue base beyond oil to fund essential services like infrastructure, security, and social protection. However, when citizens inquire about the tangible benefits they will receive in exchange for increased taxation and higher energy costs, the comparison often shifts to less prosperous neighboring countries. This inconsistency, where revenue collection is benchmarked against high-taxing nations while hardship management is compared to struggling economies, renders fiscal reform a moving target. The fairness of the policy becomes subjective, depending on which argument the government wishes to advance. Taxation is fundamentally a political contract. Citizens are more likely to accept higher tax burdens when they perceive the state as delivering essential services such as reliable electricity, functional infrastructure, effective policing, and visible public amenities. In countries with tax-to-GDP ratios of 30-40 percent, these services are not seen as luxuries but as fundamental entitlements. The core challenge for Nigeria is not the ambition of its tax policy but its current capacity to deliver services that align with the expectations these ambitions create. This tension is exacerbated by delays in capital budget implementation. The extension of the 2025 capital budget into mid-2026, even with the announcement of a substantial 2026 appropriation of ₦68.32 trillion, highlights structural difficulties. While the official rationale of completing ongoing infrastructure projects may be sound, such extensions underscore a pattern where budget allocations are often made faster than they can be executed. In the 2025 fiscal year, capital releases significantly lagged behind projections, with less than a fifth disbursed by the third quarter. This persistent gap between allocated funds and actual spending, evident across various administrations, becomes politically more sensitive during periods of reform. Citizens are already grappling with the economic fallout from subsidy removal, currency depreciation, and increased living costs. When capital budgets are rolled over, promises of infrastructure-led recovery lose their persuasive power, weakening reform credibility. This credibility problem is further compounded by visible indicators that contradict the narrative of fiscal austerity. Despite the withdrawal of petrol subsidies, the presidential budget for travel and maintenance saw a nominal increase of approximately 15 percent between 2024 and 2025. The continued use of large motorcades, extensive official accommodations, and opaque legislative overheads send a contrary message. During reform periods, it is crucial for leaders to demonstrate shared sacrifice through visible restraint. Even small gestures, like reducing entourage sizes or openly reporting legislative cost savings, can significantly bolster reform credibility. The absence of such signals erodes public trust. This is not merely about optics; it is about the fundamental principle of sequencing in fiscal transitions. Successful economic reforms in countries ranging from Eastern Europe in the 1990s to parts of Latin America more recently often involved visible restraint from political elites. This shared sense of adjustment was instrumental in maintaining public support and ensuring the endurance of reforms. Conversely, when citizens perceive adjustments as selective, reforms tend to falter or reverse. Nigeria risks falling into this latter category. The recent protests in Kenya against finance bills serve as a stark warning. While tax increases were a factor, the protests were primarily fueled by the perception that political elites were shielded from the economic pain imposed on the populace. Therefore, Nigeria cannot use Kenya's experience as a benchmark for acceptable hardship levels if it aspires to achieve the fiscal capacity of OECD countries. The benchmarks used to frame economic policy and public expectations are critical. They shape not only the understanding of policy objectives but also the perceived fairness of the sacrifices demanded of the citizenry. A consistent and transparent approach to setting these benchmarks is paramount for building and sustaining the public trust necessary for successful, long-term reform





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