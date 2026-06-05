Nigeria's Public Sector Pension Contributions Surge 234.85% in Q4 2025

Nigeria's public sector pension contributions have seen a significant surge of 234.85% in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the National Pension Commission's Q4 2025 Quarterly Industry Report. This growth is attributed to stronger compliance with Nigeria's Contributory Pension Scheme and the settlement of outstanding pension arrears.

Public sector pension contributions surged 234.85 per cent to N550.96bn in the fourth quarter of 2025, highlighting stronger compliance with Nigeria 's Contributory Pension Scheme and the settlement of outstanding pension arrears.

This was disclosed in the Q4 2025 Quarterly Industry Report released by the National Pension Commission, which showed total pension contributions rose to N903.7bn during the period. The private sector accounted for N352.74bn, representing a modest growth of 4.16 per cent. According to PenCom, the sharp increase in public sector remittances was driven largely by pension adjustments and the clearance of outstanding obligations by government institutions.

The report also showed continued growth in pension assets, with the industry's Net Asset Value rising by N1.36tn to N27.45tn in December 2025 from N26.09tn recorded in September. PenCom noted that compliance enforcement continued to yield results. During the quarter, N387.79m was recovered from 16 defaulting employers, bringing cumulative recoveries since 2012 to N32.75bn.

In addition, the Federal Government paid N30.06bn in accrued rights to 8,770 retirees and deceased contributors' beneficiaries. Digital adoption within the pension industry also strengthened, with 4,560 electronic Pension Clearance Certificates issued during the quarter, covering N23.62bn in pension remittances for 61,891 employees. The report further revealed that 114,864 new Retirement Savings Accounts were opened, bringing the total number of contributors to over 11 million.

Notably, 74 per cent of RSA holders are below the age of 40, reflecting growing participation among younger workers. Despite the positive momentum, PenCom identified challenges, including inflation-adjusted returns remaining negative across RSA funds and low activity within the Personal Pension Plan segment, where most registered accounts remain dormant. The commission said the data reflects the continued expansion of Nigeria's pension industry, driven by stronger compliance, digital innovation, and growing contributor participation





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Public Sector Pension Contributory Pension Scheme National Pension Commission Pencom

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fewer ex-convicts are returning to prison as reforms show results — FGFederal Government reports a significant drop in repeat offenders, from 11,616 in 2023 to 1,382 in 2025, due to ongoing prison reforms in Nigeria.

Read more »

Nigeria attracts $10.37bn in capital importation in Q1 2026Nigeria has attracted $10.37 billion in capital importation in the first quarter of 2026, representing an 83.83 per cent increase from the $5.64 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. The capital inflows rose by 60.97 per cent from $6.44 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting renewed foreign investor interest in the country's financial markets.

Read more »

EPL: Personal tragedies affected me last seasonLiverpool defender Ibrahima Konate opens up about how personal tragedies impacted his performance during the 2025-26 season. Learn more about his struggles

Read more »

Greenwich Holdings Shareholders Commend Strong 2025 Performance at Maiden AGMShareholders of Greenwich Holdings Limited praised the board and management for the company's strong 2025 financial performance and successful transition into a financial holding company at its maiden Annual General Meeting in Lagos. Approved resolutions include increasing share capital and re-election of directors. Key financials: gross earnings up 131.9% to N64.23bn, profit before tax up 71% to N19.29bn, total assets up 69% to N309.12bn, zero non-performing loans. Chairman Kayode Falowo announced approval-in-principle to convert Greenwich Merchant Bank to a commercial bank.

Read more »