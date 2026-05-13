Nigeria's Progress in Digital Infrastructure: NITDA's Partnership with IDCA

Nigeria is making significant progress in its digital infrastructure development through a partnership with the International Data Centre Authority (IDCA). The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has signed a strategic partnership to accelerate the country's transition into a fully integrated digital economy.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope / Special Report: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo / Consensus candidacy: When elite imposition overthrows the people's democratic will, By Samson Itodo / Exclusive: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister / Investigation: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria , Benin / Party primaries: Shutting women out of leadership, By Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche / EDITORIAL: Xenophobic Attacks: Ramaphosa, urgently show leadershi.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope / Special Report: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo / Consensus candidacy: When elite imposition overthrows the people's democratic will, By Samson Itodo / Exclusive: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister / Investigation: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin / Party primaries: Shutting women out of leadership, By Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche / EDITORIAL: Xenophobic Attacks: Ramaphosa, urgently show leadershi





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Digital Infrastructure International Data Centre Authority National Information Technology Development Ag Digital Economy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Transportation Commissioner Highlights Significant Progress in Infrastructure DevelopmentOluwaseun Osiyemi, the Commissioner for Transportation in the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, discusses the administration's progress in developing transportation infrastructure in Lagos. The focus is on road, rail, and water transportation, aiming to create a better transportation system for the residents.

Read more »

UN Rights Chief Demands Independent Probes into Deadly Airstrikes in Nigeria by Nigeria and ChadVolker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has called for transparent investigations into airstrikes by Nigerian and Chadian forces that reportedly killed dozens of civilians. The attacks in Zamfara state and on Boko Haram camps have raised concerns about civilian casualties and the need for compliance with international law.

Read more »

BudgIT commends Abia’s progress, seeks strategic partnershipBudgIT Global Director, Oluseun Onigbinde, stated this on Tuesday during a visit to Mr Otti in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia.

Read more »

NITDA, IDCA sign agreement to transform Nigeria into fully integrated digital economy ecosystemsThe Nation Newspaper NITDA, IDCA sign agreement to transform Nigeria into fully integrated digital economy ecosystems

Read more »