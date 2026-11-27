The Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria has dissolved the Tony Philmoore-led executive committee and appointed a seven-member caretaker committee led by Liadi Jaiyeola to organise fresh elections within 90 days.

The Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria has dissolved the Tony Philmoore -led executive committee and appointed a seven-man caretaker committee with a 90-day mandate to organise fresh elections.

The decision was reached at an emergency Extraordinary General Meeting held on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Members argued that the outgoing executive had exceeded its constitutionally prescribed two-year tenure. The association therefore moved to dissolve the committee and install a caretaker body to restore order. Liadi Jaiyeola, Head Professional at MicCom Golf and Country Club in Ada, Osun State, will lead the caretaker committee as chairman.

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Expiry Of Tenure Sparks Dissolution

He said the dissolution became necessary because the previous executive's tenure had expired without an approved extension. Jaiyeola explained that a proposal to extend the executive's tenure from two to five years was presented at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The proposal was not approved and was instead referred to a committee for further consideration. That committee failed to submit a report, leaving the existing two-year tenure provision unchanged.

The caretaker committee now comprises Jaiyeola as chairman and Samuel Agbeyegbe as secretary. Other members are Donatus Isuku, Matthew Lawrence, Daniel Pam, Ayotunde Omole and Rachael Danjuma. The seven-member body has been given 90 days to complete its assignment. Emmanuel Ochai, Head Professional at Le Meridien Ibom Golf Course, chaired the EGM proceedings.

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He defended the resolutions, insisting that the meeting met the constitutional quorum requirements and that members agreed to the decisions. Ochai said the resolutions followed repeated but unsuccessful efforts to persuade the previous executive to respect its tenure limits. He added that decisive intervention was necessary to resolve the leadership impasse and restore stability. He also highlighted the talent within Nigerian professional golf, describing recent performances by local players as a reflection of their potential.

Caretaker Committee Aims For Unity

He stressed that institutional stability, effective administration and unity were necessary to translate that potential into greater achievements. Under its 90-day mandate, Jaiyeola and his committee are expected to convene an enlarged AGM and conduct elections to usher in a substantive executive. The transition is expected to strengthen the association's administration and provide a stable platform for advancing the welfare and competitive interests of Nigerian professional golfers.