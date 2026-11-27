Analysis of Nigeria's unwritten North-South rotation rule. President Tinubu's term extends eight-year Southern tenure, challenging the traditional two-term norm since 1999.

Nigeria is currently navigating a significant debate regarding its informal political convention of rotating the presidency between the North and the South. This unwritten agreement, often described as a gentleman's agreement, aims to balance power among the country's diverse regions, ethnic groups, and religions. The convention is not codified in the Nigeria n Constitution but has guided major political parties since the return to civil rule in 1999. President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office in 2023, represents the latest iteration of this rotational pattern, with his administration asserting that the South should complete an eight-year tenure.

Historical Evolution of Power Sharing Norms

The roots of this rotational presidency lie in the aftermath of the 1967 to 1970 civil war. Political parties began seeking ethnic and regional balance to maintain national peace and unity during this period. The annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was widely believed to have been won by the Southern candidate M.K.O. Abiola, deepened grievances over regional exclusion. During the 1994 to 1995 constitutional deliberations under General Sani Abacha, former Vice President Alex Ekwueme proposed dividing the country into six geopolitical zones to promote fairer power distribution.

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These zones include the North-West, North-East, North-Central, South-West, South-East, and South-South. When Nigeria returned to civil rule in 1999, major political parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party, adopted an informal understanding to alternate the presidency between the North and South. This alternation typically spanned two four-year terms, resulting in eight years per side. This structure was designed to ensure that no single region dominated executive power for extended periods, thereby reducing secessionist tensions.

Presidential Tenures and Regional Alternation

From 1999 to 2007, the presidency was held by Southerners, specifically Olusegun Obasanjo from the South-West. His two terms were widely viewed as a concession to address the June 12 crisis and bring the South into executive leadership. This was followed by a Northern tenure from 2007 to 2015. Umaru Musa Yar'Adua from the North-West succeeded Obasanjo in 2007 under the rotation norm. However, his death in May 2010 elevated Vice President Goodluck Jonathan from the South-South to complete the term.

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Goodluck Jonathan went on to win the 2011 election, sparking intense debate over whether the North's turn had been cut short. Despite this controversy, the rotation pattern continued into 2015. Muhammadu Buhari from the North-West, running on the All Progressives Congress platform, defeated Jonathan in 2015 and served two terms until 2023. This period solidified the eight-year Northern block, fulfilling the long-standing expectation of rotational power sharing between the two major geopolitical divides.

Tinubu's Tenure and the Eight-Year Southern Stance

The current political discourse centers on President Bola Tinubu's presidency, which began in 2023. Supporters of the rotation idea argue that it promotes inclusion and reassures regions that they will eventually hold top executive power. However, critics contend that informal or rigid zoning can prioritize regional identity over merit, complicate party primaries, or encourage turn-taking among political elites rather than broad democratic competition. Because it is not written into the Constitution, adherence to this norm has periodically faced political pushback during election cycles.

Recent statements from the Presidency have clarified the current administration's position on this matter. A 2 November report by Arise News highlighted that presidential aide Bayo Onanuga and the Presidency have stated that power rotation between the North and South is a stabilizing arrangement. They further asserted that the South should complete an eight-year tenure under President Bola Tinubu following former President Muhammadu Buhari's two terms. This stance suggests an extension of the traditional two-term per region model to eight years per side, rather than two terms per region.

Implications for Nigeria's Political Landscape

This interpretation of the rotation norm has significant implications for Nigeria's political landscape. It challenges the previous understanding that each side would hold two four-year terms, totaling eight years per region, but distributed across different administrations. The current administration's view implies that the eight-year block for the South is a continuous period under Tinubu, potentially delaying the return of Northern leadership beyond the typical eight-year cycle from the start of the Southern block in 1999. This could lead to renewed debates about the flexibility and applicability of the gentleman's agreement.

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The debate also touches on the broader principles of democratic competition versus regional equilibrium. While the rotation system aims to prevent conflict and ensure representation, it may also stifle merit-based selection and regional diversity within parties. As Nigeria moves forward, the adherence to this unwritten rule will likely remain a central topic in political discussions, influencing party strategies, primary elections, and the broader discourse on national unity and power distribution.