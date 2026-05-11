Nigeria's President Tinubu Participates in Africa Forward Summit in Kenya

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Kenya to participate in the Africa Forward Summit, a major continental gathering focused on economic transformation, regional cooperation, and sustainable development in Africa. The President was received on arrival by Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and other senior Kenyan government officials. Discussions at the summit will centre on various critical topics such as economic transformation, trade expansion, digital innovation, infrastructure development, climate resilience, and collective prosperity for African nations.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who arrived in Nairobi, Kenya , as part of a strategic diplomatic trip, met with officials and stakeholders to discuss critical topics such as economic transformation , trade expansion, and infrastructure development.

His attendance at the Africa Forward Summit reflects Nigeria's commitment to advancing African unity, regional economic cooperation, and fostering strategic partnerships. The President is accompanied by several ministers to engage in high-level bilateral and multilateral meetings





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Africa Forward Summit Kenya Africa Economic Transformation Regional Cooperation Sustainable Development

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