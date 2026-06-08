Nigeria's President Tinubu Calls for Citizen Support in Fight Against Terrorism

Nigeria's President Tinubu has called on citizens to actively support security agencies in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes. He reiterated his administration's determination to defeat terrorists and commended security workers contributing to national security.

Nigeria 's President Tinubu has called on citizens to actively support security agencies in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes by providing timely and credible information to authorities.

He reiterated his administration's determination to defeat terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and other violent criminal groups, insisting that Nigeria would not succumb to fear or allow criminal elements to define the country's identity. The president also commended members of the armed forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, intelligence agencies, local security formations, and other security workers contributing to national security.

Nigeria has been battling with dynamic security threats, ranging from insurgency, resource-based conflicts, banditry, ethno-religious crisis, and piracy across the country. The Boko Haram insurgency has lingered for 16 years, spreading from its main North-east hotspot to North-central following two major schisms in 2012 and 2016. The insurgency is now spreading southward under President Tinubu. In North-west and North-central, a spiralling farmers-herders crisis continues to metamorphose into banditry which overlaps with jihadism or terrorism in these regions.

Successive governments have continued to launch military operations and counterterrorism measures including a deradicalisation, rehabilitation, and reintegration programme which has been criticised by many Nigerians. While many analysts believe that sustained military offensives offer the most effective path to addressing Nigeria's security challenges, others argue that dialogue, negotiations, and other 'non-kinetic' measures are necessary to complement ongoing combat operations. The president's call to action comes as Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into a repealed academy.

The oil-well dispute in Cross River has also been a major issue, but a recent report has restored hope for the state. The report highlights the importance of timely and useful information in the fight against terrorism, and the need for citizens to support security forces in this effort





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Nigeria President Tinubu Terrorism Banditry Security Agencies Citizen Support National Security

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