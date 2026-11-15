Nigeria's Power Sector Struggles as COP31 Launches 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge

COP31 introduces the 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge aiming for 35% electricity share by 2035, highlighting Nigeria's critical infrastructure and funding gaps.

The 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge was launched during the first week of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye, offering a new framework for global energy transition. This initiative aims to raise electricity's share of global final energy consumption from approximately 23 percent to 35 percent by 2035. While the pledge presents significant opportunities for renewable energy and infrastructure development, it also exposes deep-seated challenges in countries with weak power sectors, such as Nigeria.

Core Mechanism of 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge

The 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge was introduced by the Turkish COP31 Presidency and endorsed by participating countries at the COP31 Leaders' Summit on 11 November. The initiative seeks to accelerate the shift from direct fossil fuel consumption to electricity across transport, buildings, and industrial sectors. This strategic move is designed to reduce dependence on imported fuels and support global efforts to limit temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The pledge is grounded in analysis by the International Energy Agency and the International Renewable Energy Agency, which indicate that electricity's share must rise to 35 percent by 2035 and above 50 percent by 2050 to align with the Paris Agreement.

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The underlying mechanism involves mobilising substantial investment in renewable energy, electricity storage, and modern transmission and distribution networks. It emphasizes the need for more resilient power systems, particularly in developing nations where high financing costs and inadequate infrastructure currently hinder progress. The pledge acknowledges that countries will pursue different electrification pathways based on their economic circumstances, but it mandates coordinated action from governments, development finance institutions, and private investors to support the growing demand for electricity.

Stakeholder Positions and Economic Rationale

Murat Kurum, the COP31 President of Negotiations, emphasized that the global energy crisis has exposed the severe risks associated with dependence on imported fuels. He disclosed that fuel-importing countries incurred approximately $330 billion in additional costs between March and August, underscoring the economic consequences of relying on volatile international markets. Kurum stated that the 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge is intended to mitigate this vulnerability by expanding electricity use in key economic sectors. His comments highlight the urgent need for stable, domestic energy solutions to protect economies from external shocks.

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The initiative also positions electrification as a critical tool for economic resilience. By shifting away from direct fossil fuel consumption, nations can reduce their exposure to international price fluctuations and supply disruptions. This perspective aligns with the broader goals of the International Energy Agency and the International Renewable Energy Agency, which advocate for a rapid transition to electricity to meet climate targets. The pledge serves as a call to action for global stakeholders to mobilize funding for the necessary infrastructure, ensuring that the transition is both equitable and sustainable.

Nigeria's Power Sector Challenges and Real-World Impact

For Nigeria, the global ambition of the 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge highlights a fundamental contradiction between national electricity needs and the persistent weakness of its power sector. While the country has made numerous commitments to expand electricity access and attract private investment, millions of households and businesses continue to face unreliable supply. This forces many to depend on petrol and diesel generators, hindering industrialization and manufacturing expansion. The situation is particularly concerning as Nigeria seeks to increase electric vehicle adoption and attract investment into energy-intensive businesses.

Data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission's October 2026 operational performance factsheet reveals significant inefficiencies. Average available generation capacity stood at 4,744 megawatts, with average hourly electricity generation at 4,047MW. This represents a decline from September, when average available capacity was 5,038MW and average hourly generation was 4,089MW. The figures indicate that power plants utilized only about 85 percent of their available capacity, despite Nigeria having an installed grid-connected generation capacity of approximately 13,625MW.

The widening gap between installed capacity and actual electricity generation illustrates Nigeria's inability to translate existing infrastructure into reliable supply. The commission also reported that the national grid operated outside prescribed frequency and voltage limits during October, highlighting continuing stability problems. This performance raises serious questions about the effectiveness of billions of dollars in investments and government interventions aimed at addressing the country's electricity challenges. The persistent unreliability not only impacts daily life but also undermines confidence among potential local and international investors.

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Future Outlook and Investment Opportunities

The discrepancy between Nigeria's installed capacity and actual output presents both a crisis and a significant business opportunity. The persistent weakness in the power sector creates substantial challenges for industrial growth and energy-intensive businesses. However, this gap also offers opportunities for local and international investors willing to take on the risks associated with infrastructure development. Addressing these challenges requires a coordinated approach involving regulatory certainty, improved infrastructure, and strategic funding.

As Nigeria navigates its energy transition, the 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge serves as a benchmark for global ambition. Achieving similar goals domestically will require overcoming significant hurdles related to funding, regulatory stability, and technical efficiency. The experiences of other nations participating in the pledge may provide valuable lessons for Nigeria as it seeks to modernize its power sector and meet its economic and climate commitments.