Nigeria's Power Sector Advances with Mini-Grid Regulations and Transmission Efficiency Measures

The Nigerian electricity regulatory body has issued new regulations to boost electricity access through mini-grids and improve grid efficiency by enhancing transmission loss reporting.

April 13, 2026 10:06 pm, the regulatory body in Nigeria's power sector, has taken significant steps to enhance electricity access and grid efficiency. Firstly, the commission issued the mini-grid regulations 2026. This comprehensive framework is designed to guide the development, operation, and regulation of mini-grid systems across the nation. The primary objective is to significantly expand electricity access, particularly in communities that are currently unserved or underserved by the national grid. The regulations prioritize safety, ensure fair tariffs for consumers, and offer robust protection for investors who are crucial to the sector's growth. The framework also emphasizes improved coordination and collaboration between mini-grid developers, operators, distribution companies (DisCos), and the host communities where these mini-grids are deployed. This is in direct alignment with the provisions of the Electricity Act 2023 , which aims to modernize and streamline the electricity sector.

The new guidelines specifically address two main categories of mini-grids: isolated mini-grids, which function independently of existing DisCos, with a capacity limit of up to 5MW, and interconnected mini-grids, which are connected to existing distribution networks, with a capacity limit of up to 10MW. These regulations establish clear registration and permitting requirements: mini-grids with a capacity below 100kW are required to register with the commission, while those exceeding 100kW must obtain a formal permit. Operators are also mandated to submit regular reports, with annual reports required for mini-grids below 1MW in capacity and quarterly reports for those operating above 1MW. To ensure ongoing compliance and sector transparency, the commission will conduct continuous monitoring of mini-grid operations and may publish relevant data to the public. This proactive approach ensures that the development of mini-grids is conducted sustainably and in a manner that benefits all stakeholders.

Simultaneously, the commission issued a separate order with the explicit goal of improving transparency and operational efficiency within Nigeria's power grid. This order specifically focuses on enhancing the reporting of the regional transmission loss factor (TLF). The directive establishes a formal, standardized framework for the reporting of transmission losses across all regions operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the entity responsible for the country's high-voltage transmission network. The commission noted that data from the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) indicated a national average TLF of 8.71% in 2024, which was then reduced to 7.24% in 2025. Despite this improvement, the TLF remains above the 7% benchmark that was previously approved by the commission in the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO). The order took effect on April 13, 2026, and is firmly grounded in the provisions of the Electricity Act 2023, which grants the commission the authority to regulate, monitor, and ensure efficiency within the electricity market.

Under the terms of this new framework, NISO is required to install smart meters at all regional interconnection points by December 2026. This technological upgrade is essential for accurate measurement of energy flows across the entire transmission network, allowing for better data collection and more informed decision-making. The system operator will also be responsible for measuring and documenting energy flows through power transformers at transmission substations and submitting quarterly TLF reports to the commission on a regional basis. Furthermore, the TCN has been directed to submit a comprehensive action plan by July 2026. This plan must outline specific, measurable steps that the TCN will take to reduce transmission losses to within the approved 7% benchmark. The commission has set an ambitious target, mandating that the TLF across all transmission regions should not exceed 6.5% by December 2026. The commission states that this order is designed to strengthen accountability within transmission operations and actively support improved grid performance through a structured and transparent system of loss reporting. These measures are intended to contribute to a more stable, efficient, and reliable electricity supply for all Nigerians.

The combined effect of these initiatives – the mini-grid regulations and the transmission loss reporting order – is to promote a more robust, sustainable, and transparent electricity sector that can effectively meet the growing energy demands of the country. These actions demonstrate the commission's commitment to creating an environment that encourages investment, fosters competition, and ultimately benefits consumers by ensuring access to affordable and reliable power.





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Mini-Grids Electricity Act 2023 Transmission Loss Factor NERC Power Sector Regulation

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