Nigeria's Power Minister Promises Visible Improvements but No Quick Fix for Round-the-Clock Electricity

Newly appointed Nigerian Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe outlines plans to enhance electricity supply, citing recent progress and ongoing reforms, while cautioning that universal 24/7 power remains a long-term objective.

Nigeria's newly appointed minister of power, Joseph Tegbe , has pledged that the country will see visible improvements in electricity supply , although he stopped short of guaranteeing round-the-clock power for all citizens.

Speaking after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Tegbe acknowledged the deep-rooted challenges in the power sector, including low plant availability, gas supply constraints, maintenance issues, transmission bottlenecks, and an aging grid. He emphasized that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has invested heavily in the sector over the past three years and that recent interventions are beginning to yield positive results.

The minister highlighted specific instances of progress, such as the rapid restoration of power in Katampe, Abuja, after a feeder station failure, and operational enhancements at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company. He credited these improvements to increased government support, the dedication of power sector workers, and productive engagement with key stakeholders. Despite these efforts, many Nigerians continue to rely on costly alternatives like solar systems and diesel generators due to the unreliable grid.

Recent spikes in fuel prices, exacerbated by global conflicts, have made these alternatives even more expensive, compounding the cost-of-living crisis. Tegbe, a seasoned reform strategist with over 35 years of experience, replaced Adebayo Adelabu, who resigned to pursue political ambitions. His appointment comes amid ongoing efforts to overhaul the power sector, though he admitted that achieving consistent 24/7 electricity remains a long-term goal rather than an immediate promise





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Nigeria Power Sector Joseph Tegbe Electricity Supply Energy Reforms Bola Tinubu Administration

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