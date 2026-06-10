Nigeria's Power Generation Companies Alarm Over Unpaid N3.3 Trillion Debt Settlement

Association of Power Generation Companies reveals that N3.3 trillion approved by President Tinubu for power sector debt settlement remains unpaid, exacerbating financial distress among generators.

The Association of Power Generation Companies (GenCos) has raised a serious alarm regarding the Nigerian government's failure to disburse N3.3 trillion approved for the power sector by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dr. Joy Ogaji, Chief Executive Officer of the association, revealed this during a recent webinar, highlighting a deepening financial crisis in the nation's electricity industry. According to DAILY POST, the approval was announced in April 2026 by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, who stated that President Tinubu had sanctioned the N3.3 trillion settlement for debts accumulated in the power sector between February 2015 and March 2025.

However, GenCos contend that the actual debt figure is far higher, estimated at around N7 trillion, underscoring a massive gap between official assessments and industry realities. Dr. Ogaji further explained that a separate N501 billion bond, raised between December and January to settle a negotiated portion of current debt amounting to N827.16 billion, also remains unsettled.

She noted that only five generation companies operating 14 power plants-Geregu, Ibom Power, FIPL, NDPHC, and Mabon Energy-agreed to participate in that bond issue because it required other generators to accept a substantial 50 percent haircut on their dues.

"The last one was N3.3 trillion before they appointed a new special adviser on power," Ogaji remarked. "Now, let me tell you that from that N3.3 trillion or N2.8 trillion, to date, we have not received a dime. Nothing has been received by the GenCos," she emphasized, painting a picture of prolonged inaction despite presidential approval. The non-disbursement of these funds has severe implications for the operational viability of power plants across Nigeria.

Many GenCos have been struggling with high operational costs and debt servicing, which have hampered their ability to maintain infrastructure and ensure steady power supply. The failure to release the approved funds exacerbates these challenges, potentially leading to reduced generation capacity and further destabilizing the national grid. The issue also raises questions about the government's commitment to resolving the financial bottlenecks that have long plagued the power sector, despite repeated promises and policy initiatives.

In a related development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a warning to President Tinubu's administration against proceeding with a planned $5 billion loan from Abu Dhabi Bank. The IMF's caution adds another layer of complexity to the government's financial management, as it seeks to address massive debts in critical sectors like power while also navigating external borrowing.

The warning suggests that such a loan could worsen Nigeria's debt sustainability concerns and may come with stringent conditions that could impact economic policy. This development places the administration in a delicate position, balancing immediate sectoral bailouts with long-term fiscal responsibility. GenCos have consistently argued that without decisive debt resolution, the power sector will continue to underperform, hampering economic growth and industrial activity.

The discrepancy between the government's approved figure and the industry's estimate of N7 trillion points to a lack of consensus on the true scale of the problem. Resolving this will require transparent audit and political will.

Meanwhile, the unpaid debts are already forcing some plants to scale back operations, and there are fears of job losses and increased outages if the situation persists. The government's delay in releasing funds despite presidential approval signals potential bureaucratic or fiscal hurdles that need urgent attention. Overall, the situation underscores the systemic financial distress in Nigeria's power sector.

The promised N3.3 trillion remains unpaid, and the smaller bond for a portion of the debt is also stuck, leaving many generators in dire straits. With the IMF warning against new external loans, the government may need to explore alternative funding mechanisms or restructure existing obligations to stabilize the sector. The stakes are high, as power sector collapse would have far-reaching consequences for households, businesses, and the broader economy





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Power Sector Debt Gencos N3.3 Trillion Nigerian Government President Tinubu IMF Warning $5Bn Loan Electricity Generation Debt Settlement Financial Crisis

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