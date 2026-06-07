Nigeria's Police Escort Withdrawal Worsens Insecurity for Real Estate Developers, Delays Projects

Real estate developers report increased kidnappings and project delays following the federal government's withdrawal of police escorts from private citizens.

The Federal Government's decision to withdraw police escorts from private citizens has left many real estate developers vulnerable to kidnappers, disrupted project delivery, and worsened insecurity across Nigeria 's housing sector.

According to the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), members can no longer safely access project sites, resulting in delays in housing delivery and increased operating costs. The national president of REDAN, Oba Akintoye Adeoye, told reporters that the withdrawal of police protection has significantly affected developers who relied on security escorts to reach remote project locations. Some developers are unable to visit their sites, which has hindered their ability to meet agreed-upon deadlines with clients.

Adeoye emphasized that the worsening security situation has also forced residents to abandon completed estates. He cited an example in Ogun State, along the Abeokuta-Mowe corridor, where people have moved out of estates due to insecurity. He mentioned one estate that had been targeted by kidnappers three times, resulting in one fatality. This has directly impacted the real estate business, causing a loss of confidence among buyers and investors.

Adeoye argued that the government's efforts should be measured by results, not just promises. He stated that it is not about trying but about tangible outcomes that justify the effort. The security of lives and property is a primary government duty, and the current outcomes are unsatisfactory. Adeoye further disclosed that multiple developers and their workers have been kidnapped while carrying out construction activities.

Ransoms were paid in several cases, and the financial burden ultimately increases housing costs for buyers. Developers are forced to pass these costs to buyers, making homes less affordable. The chairman of REDAN Lagos State Chapter, Tony Kolawole, noted that insecurity has discouraged diaspora investors from committing funds to Nigeria's property market. Many clients are abroad, and the perception of danger reduces remittances and investment.

Kolawole added that the withdrawal of police escorts has also limited developers' ability to scout and inspect potential project locations. Some have turned to the Civil Defence for security, but the situation remains challenging. He called on the government to address the security crisis to restore investor confidence. The diaspora remittance flow into Nigeria has been greatly affected by insecurity, which further strains the economy.

The Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Ayodele Olamoju, highlighted that insecurity affects property managers, investors, tenants, and agents. Inspections have become dangerous, with kidnappers luring agents under the guise of property viewings. The ongoing security crisis perpetuates the housing shortage in Nigeria, as fear prevents transactions and development. Olamoju noted that even prospective tenants are scared to carry out inspections, further stalling the market.

The withdrawal of police escorts has exacerbated these issues, leaving developers and agents to rely on private security arrangements that are often insufficient. The housing deficit in Nigeria is estimated at over 20 million units, and insecurity threatens to widen this gap. Developers are scaling back operations, and new investments are drying up. The withdrawal of police escorts, intended to reduce government expenditure, has backfired by increasing security costs for private individuals.

Real estate contributes significantly to GDP, and the current crisis jeopardizes that contribution. The association calls for a partnership between government and private sector to deploy technology-based security solutions, such as surveillance drones and community policing, to fill the void left by police withdrawal. Without urgent intervention, the housing deficit will worsen, and the economic consequences will be severe for both developers and the broader population.

Stakeholders are pleading with the government to prioritize security to revive the real estate market and protect lives and property





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Nigeria Real Estate Insecurity Police Escort Withdrawal Kidnapping

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