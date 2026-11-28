Petrol receipts averaged 46.9 million litres a day in October, consumption 46.5 million and stock cover 21.8 days, below the 30-day threshold, according to the NMDPRA's October 2026 fact sheet. Headtopics sets out the supply, stock and pump price figures.

Petrol deliveries into Nigeria's depots picked up in October, but the country's petrol stock cover did not. Receipts of petrol averaged 46.9 million litres a day, 21% more than in September, according to the latest monthly fact sheet of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority ( NMDPRA). Over the same month, petrol stock cover slipped to 21.8 days of consumption, 8.2 days short of the regulator's 30-day threshold.

Watch the video · 0:49 Nigeria's Petrol Supply Rose 21% in October, but Stock Cover Slipped to 21.8 Days, NMDPRA Data Show

The October 2026 edition, which the regulator calls its first anniversary edition, is the newest listed on NMDPRA's "Oil & Gas Data" page as of Nov. 28. It tracks how much petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and cooking gas entered the market, how much was trucked out to filling stations and other buyers, how many days of stock were on hand and what motorists paid at the pump in eight cities. Headtopics went through the 16-page document to set out what the figures show for the fuel Nigerians buy every day.

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October's fuel figures at a glance

46.9 million litres a day: average petrol (PMS) receipts in October, up from 38.7 million in September. Domestic refineries supplied 31.9 million litres a day and imports 15.0 million.

average petrol (PMS) receipts in October, up from 38.7 million in September. Domestic refineries supplied 31.9 million litres a day and imports 15.0 million. 46.5 million litres a day: average petrol consumption, measured as volumes trucked out into the domestic market. That is 5% more than in September and 93.0% of the regulator's daily demand benchmark of 50 million litres.

average petrol consumption, measured as volumes trucked out into the domestic market. That is 5% more than in September and 93.0% of the regulator's daily demand benchmark of 50 million litres. 21.8 days: petrol stock sufficiency, down from 23.9 days in September. It has been below the 30-day threshold in every month since March 2026.

petrol stock sufficiency, down from 23.9 days in September. It has been below the 30-day threshold in every month since March 2026. 16.8 million litres a day: diesel (AGO) receipts, up 93% from 8.7 million in September, as imports rose to 6.1 million litres a day from 0.6 million.

diesel (AGO) receipts, up 93% from 8.7 million in September, as imports rose to 6.1 million litres a day from 0.6 million. ₦1,416.75 per litre: the average petrol pump price NMDPRA observed across eight states, about 3% higher than in September.

the average petrol pump price NMDPRA observed across eight states, about 3% higher than in September. 14.8 days: stock cover for cooking gas (LPG), the lowest of the four products in the fact sheet.

Chart: Headtopics; source: NMDPRA Fact Sheet, October 2026.

Petrol supply recovered, but stayed under the benchmark

NMDPRA counts as "receipts" the volumes received into depots plus volumes trucked out directly from refineries, expressed as a daily average. On that basis, October's petrol supply averaged 46.9 million litres a day. The fact sheet says the October recovery was driven by a 47% rise in imports, to 15.0 million litres a day from 10.2 million, and a 12% increase in domestic supply, to 31.9 million litres from 28.5 million.

Even after that rise, supply remained below two reference points that the regulator itself sets out: the daily demand benchmark of 50 million litres and the 13-month average of 50.2 million litres a day from October 2025 to October 2026. The highest monthly figure in that period was 74.2 million litres a day in December 2025, when imports alone accounted for 42.2 million litres a day.

The mix has shifted since then. Across the 13 months, domestic refineries supplied an average of 31.5 million litres a day, or 62.6% of petrol receipts, and imports 18.8 million litres, or 37.4%. In February 2026 imports fell to 3.0 million litres a day, and between March and May they stayed under 6 million. They climbed again from June, to 18.1 million litres a day, and were at 15.0 million in October.

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The word "domestic" needs some care. NMDPRA notes that gasoline blendstock received by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in earlier months, including imported cargoes, contributes to the domestic petrol volumes in the fact sheet. It also reports that imported crude delivered to the Dangote refinery rose 39% in October, to 118.4 thousand barrels a day. Domestic supply in these figures means product supplied from refineries in Nigeria, not necessarily product made from Nigerian crude.

Chart: Headtopics; source: NMDPRA Fact Sheet, October 2026.

How much petrol Nigerians used

The regulator measures consumption as the volume of petrol trucked out into the domestic market. By that measure, Nigeria used an average of 46.5 million litres a day in October, up from 44.4 million litres in September. The gap to the 50-million-litre benchmark was 3.5 million litres a day.

The series in the October edition shows how far daily consumption has moved over the past year. It peaked at 63.7 million litres a day in December 2025 and stayed above 56 million in January and February 2026. From March onwards it has been below 50 million litres in every month except April, when it reached 51.1 million. The low point was 41.5 million litres a day in August. The 13-month mean is 51.0 million litres. NMDPRA notes that the July figure, 48.3 million litres, was revised after an internal reconciliation.

A year earlier, in October 2025, consumption averaged 56.74 million litres a day, according to the regulator's fact sheet for that month. By our calculation, October 2026's 46.5 million litres a day is about 18% lower. The fact sheet does not give reasons for the change in trucked-out volumes, and Headtopics does not attribute one.

Chart: Headtopics; source: NMDPRA Fact Sheet, October 2026.

Stock cover: petrol and cooking gas under 30 days

Stock sufficiency is the regulator's measure of how many days of consumption the stocks on hand would cover. It includes stocks at the Dangote refinery as well as depots, and NMDPRA treats 30 days as the required threshold. In October, petrol stocks covered an average of 21.8 days: 19.53 days in inland depots and 2.28 days on vessels offshore. That is 73% of the 30-day level and 2.1 days less than in September.

The 2026 series shows petrol cover above 30 days only at the start of the year, at 33.0 days in January and 30.8 days in February. It fell to 21.2 days in March and reached a low of 16.2 days in May. It then rose for four months to 23.9 days in September before slipping back in October.

Chart: Headtopics; source: NMDPRA Fact Sheet, October 2026.

The picture differs sharply by product. Aviation fuel (ATK) had 75.8 days of cover, up from 53.2 days, although the regulator notes that this includes export-bound stock at the Dangote refinery. Diesel had 43.9 days, down from 49.7 days but still above the threshold. Cooking gas had the thinnest cover, at 14.8 days, compared with 15.9 days in September.

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Supply and demand for the other fuels also moved in different directions. Diesel consumption rose 7% to 15.5 million litres a day, 110.7% of its 14-million-litre benchmark, and diesel receipts of 16.8 million litres a day were back above both that benchmark and consumption. LPG receipts rose 11% to 5.2 kilotonnes a day, slightly above consumption of 5.0 kilotonnes. Aviation fuel receipts fell 36% to 2.1 million litres a day, the lowest since July 2026 and below consumption of 2.8 million litres.

Chart: Headtopics; source: NMDPRA Fact Sheet, October 2026.

What motorists paid at the pump

NMDPRA monitors pump prices in eight cities and compares them with what it calls an indicative price range, calculated from the cost of supply. In October the average observed petrol price was ₦1,416.75 per litre, about 3% higher than in September and at the lower end of the average indicative range of ₦1,413.71 to ₦1,447.00. The regulator adds that minimum actual prices were below its indicative minimum in all eight states.

Prices varied from city to city. The lowest price observed was ₦1,349 per litre in Lagos, where the highest was ₦1,397. In Sokoto, prices ranged from ₦1,408 to ₦1,500, the highest maximum among the eight cities. Maiduguri had the highest minimum, ₦1,434.40, with a maximum of ₦1,492. In Abuja the range was ₦1,374 to ₦1,439, in Kano ₦1,380 to ₦1,470 and in Enugu ₦1,359.80 to ₦1,474.

The fact sheet also reports the main price indicators for the month. Dated Brent crude averaged $124.77 a barrel in October, 7% more than in September. The gasoline free-on-board cost was $1,141.38 per tonne, 8% less, and the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate averaged ₦1,338.54 to the dollar, 1% higher.

Cooking gas prices were monitored as well. The highest retail price NMDPRA observed was ₦1,600 per kilogram in Bauchi and the lowest ₦1,208 per kilogram in Lagos. Maximum retail prices exceeded the indicative price in all eight states covered, and in Bauchi and Sokoto even the minimum observed price was above it.

Chart: Headtopics; source: NMDPRA Fact Sheet, October 2026.

Where the domestic supply came from

Crude oil deliveries to domestic refineries rose 19% in October to 0.736 million barrels a day, from 0.617 million in September. NMDPRA reports that the Dangote refinery ran at an average 103.73% of its 650,000-barrel-a-day installed capacity, slightly below September's 105.98%. It produced 48.51 million litres of petrol a day. It supplied 31.89 million litres a day to the domestic market and exported 20.18 million litres a day, equal to 42% of production; NMDPRA notes that its combined domestic supply and exports outpaced production, with 3.56 million litres a day drawn from stock. The regulator describes the refinery as the main source of domestic petrol, "supplying virtually all locally sourced volumes".

The three state-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna are listed as "not producing" in October. Smaller modular refineries supplied 0.68 million litres of diesel a day, which NMDPRA puts at about 4.9% of the diesel demand benchmark.

What comes next

Monthly fact sheet: NMDPRA has published the fact sheet every month since October 2025; the October 2026 edition marks twelve months of the series. The regulator has not published a release date for the November 2026 edition on its data page.

NMDPRA has published the fact sheet every month since October 2025; the October 2026 edition marks twelve months of the series. The regulator has not published a release date for the November 2026 edition on its data page. Methodology changes: the October edition lists changes from the September edition, including expressing Dangote export shares as a percentage of production rather than evacuation.

About the data: All figures are from the NMDPRA Fact Sheet for October 2026 (First Anniversary Edition), covering Oct. 1 to 31, 2026, downloaded from the regulator's Oil & Gas Data page on Nov. 28, 2026, except the October 2025 petrol consumption figure (56.74 million litres a day), which is from the regulator's October 2025 fact sheet on the same page. All values are recorded figures, not forecasts; supply and consumption figures are daily averages. Receipts are volumes received into depots plus volumes trucked out directly from refineries; consumption is volumes trucked out into the domestic market; stock sufficiency includes stock at the Dangote refinery. Monthly series are taken from the October 2026 edition, which revised July consumption. Indicative prices are NMDPRA's calculations from the cost of supply; observed prices are from its monitoring in eight states. The year-on-year change in consumption is Headtopics' calculation. Lead photo: Wikimedia Commons; charts by Headtopics.