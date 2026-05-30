Nigeria's Petrol Prices Surge 23.69% Year-on-Year in April 2026, NBS Reports

The National Bureau of Statistics reports a sharp increase in both petrol and cooking gas prices for April 2026, highlighting regional disparities and加剧 economic pressures on Nigerian households.

The National Bureau of Statistics ( NBS ) released its Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for April 2026, revealing a significant surge in the average retail price of petrol.

The report indicates that the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) rose by 23.69 per cent year-on-year to N1,532.93 in April 2026, compared to N1,239.33 in the same period of 2025. On a month-on-month basis, the increase was 18.97 per cent from N1,288.54 recorded in March 2026. This upward trend exacerbates existing economic pressures, coming amid persistent inflationary concerns and rising costs for transportation and food, which continue to erode the purchasing power of consumers across Nigeria.

The data reflects a challenging economic environment where fuel costs, a key driver of inflation, are climbing steadily. A state-by-state analysis showed considerable regional disparities in petrol prices. Yobe recorded the highest average retail price at N1,599.05 per litre, while Niger had the lowest at N1,403.89 per litre. Sokoto and Katsina followed with prices of N1,404.16 and N1,406.28, respectively.

At the zonal level, the South-south region reported the highest average price of N1,566.76, whereas the North West had the lowest at N1,508.81. These variations highlight the uneven impact of fuel price adjustments across different parts of the country, influenced by factors such as distribution logistics, local demand, and taxation. The NBS also published its LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Price Watch for April 2026, showing similar increases in cooking gas prices.

The average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas rose by 13.73 per cent month-on-month to N8,706.93 from N7,655.73 in March 2026. Year-on-year, the price increased by 10.42 per cent compared to N7,885.60 in April 2025. Lagos recorded the highest average price for a 5kg cylinder at N9,745.10, followed by Nasarawa at N9,451.70 and Bayelsa at N9,422.74. Anambra had the lowest price at N7,204.76, with Ondo and Ogun following at N7,239.49 and N7,825.75, respectively.

The North-west zone had the highest average price for a 5kg cylinder at N9,025.07, while the South-east recorded the lowest at N8,224.37. For a 12.5kg cylinder, the average retail price increased by 13.89 per cent month-on-month to N22,382.20 from N19,652.83 in March 2026. Katsina posted the highest price at N25,596.71, followed by Kogi at N24,558.25 and Gombe at N24,438.97. Ogun recorded the lowest at N19,564.36, with Bauchi and Anambra following at N20,178.87 and N20,511.90.

At the zonal level, the North-west had the highest average price for a 12.5kg cylinder at N23,276.95, while the South-east had the lowest at N21,060.92. These rising costs for cooking gas add to the burden on households, affecting basic living expenses and potentially leading to a shift toward alternative, possibly less efficient or more hazardous, cooking methods. The combined increase in petrol and cooking gas prices underscores broader macroeconomic challenges, including inflation, currency fluctuations, and supply chain issues.

The data from the NBS provides critical insights into the cost of living trends, essential for policy formulation and economic planning. The persistent rise in fuel and energy prices is likely to influence the Central Bank's monetary policy decisions as it grapples with controlling inflation while supporting economic growth.

Consumers are feeling the pinch across multiple fronts, from transportation to daily household needs, and the situation calls for urgent attention to stabilize prices and alleviate the economic strain on the populace





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