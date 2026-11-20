Nigeria's petrol imports rose 47 per cent to 15 million litres per day in October 2026 even as domestic refineries raised supply 12 per cent to 31.9 million litres daily, NMDPRA data shows.

Nigeria's petrol imports rebounded by 47 per cent in October to 15 million litres per day, reversing the decline recorded in the previous month and raising fresh concerns about the country's dependence on foreign supplies despite the expansion of domestic refining.

The latest figures released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority on Friday showed that petrol imports increased from 10.2 million litres per day in September to 15 million litres in October, representing an additional 4.8 million litres daily. Although domestic refineries remained the country's largest source of petrol, their contribution also increased at a slower rate of 12 per cent, from 28.5 million litres per day in September to 31.9 million litres in October.

Also read Petrol Supply Rises 21% To 46.9m Litres Daily In October—NMDPRA

The October figures mean imported petrol accounted for approximately 32 per cent of the 46.9 million litres received daily, compared with 26.4 per cent in September. Domestic supply represented the remaining 68 per cent. The development highlights the fragile nature of Nigeria's emerging fuel self-sufficiency, as the recovery in domestic refining has not completely eliminated the need for imported petroleum products.

The NMDPRA disclosed the figures in its October 2026 fact sheet, which showed that total petrol receipts rose by 21 per cent from 38.7 million litres per day in September to 46.9 million litres in October. The increase represented an additional 8.2 million litres daily, comprising 4.8 million litres from imports and 3.4 million litres from domestic refineries.

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A month-by-month examination of the authority's figures showed that petrol imports initially dominated supply in the final quarter of 2025 before domestic refining gained ground following the commissioning and expansion of local refining capacity. In October 2025, domestic refineries supplied 17.1 million litres daily, while imports accounted for 28.9 million litres, bringing total receipts to 46 million litres per day.

Petrol Supply Trends Through Late 2025

In November 2025, domestic supply increased to 19.5 million litres, while imports rose to 32 million litres, pushing total receipts to 51.5 million litres daily. The highest supply during the 13-month period was recorded in December 2025, when domestic refineries supplied 32 million litres and imports contributed 42.2 million litres, bringing total receipts to 74.2 million litres daily.

However, the pattern changed in January 2026 as domestic supply surged to 40.1 million litres daily, overtaking imports, which declined to 24.8 million litres. Total receipts stood at 64.9 million litres. The decline in imports became more pronounced in February, when foreign supplies fell to just three million litres daily, compared with 29.4 million litres from domestic refineries. Total petrol receipts consequently dropped to 32.4 million litres per day.

In March, domestic supply recovered to 34.2 million litres, while imports increased slightly to 5.9 million litres, bringing total receipts to 40.1 million litres. April recorded domestic supply of 40.7 million litres against imports of 3.7 million litres, with total receipts standing at 44.4 million litres daily. The trend continued in May, when local refineries supplied 41.5 million litres, while imports contributed 5.9 million litres. Total receipts increased to 47.4 million litres.

However, imports began regaining ground in June, rising sharply to 18.1 million litres daily, while domestic supply declined to 32.5 million litres. Total receipts stood at 50.6 million litres. In July, domestic supply fell further to 25.8 million litres, while imports increased to 19.7 million litres, bringing total receipts to 45.5 million litres. August saw domestic supply recover to 35.9 million litres, while imports declined to 14.6 million litres.

Monthly Fluctuations in Local and Imported Fuel

Total receipts rose to 50.5 million litres. In September, domestic supply dropped to 28.5 million litres, while imports declined to 10.2 million litres, resulting in total receipts of 38.7 million litres. The October figures subsequently showed a recovery in both supply channels, with domestic deliveries rising to 31.9 million litres and imports increasing to 15 million litres, bringing total receipts to 46.9 million litres daily.

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The 13-month data showed that domestic refineries supplied an average of 31.5 million litres daily, representing 62.6 per cent of total petrol receipts, while imports averaged 18.8 million litres, accounting for 37.4 per cent. Despite the October rebound, imported petrol volumes remained below the 13-month average of 18.8 million litres daily. Domestic supply, however, was slightly above its 13-month average of 31.5 million litres.

A year-on-year comparison also showed that domestic supply increased by 86.5 per cent, from 17.1 million litres daily in October 2025 to 31.9 million litres in October 2026. Conversely, imports declined by 48.1 per cent from 28.9 million litres to 15 million litres over the same period. Total petrol receipts increased marginally by 1.96 per cent, from 46 million litres to 46.9 million litres daily.

October Drop in Petrol Stock Coverage

The October recovery in imports was accompanied by deterioration in petrol stock sufficiency, which measures the number of days existing inventories can sustain consumption. Petrol stock cover fell to 21.8 days from 23.9 days in September, 8.2 days below the required 30-day threshold. Inland depots held 19.53 days of cover and vessels offshore held 2.28 days.

The Authority said higher crude receipts at domestic refineries and strong local petrol supply from the Dangote refinery meant most of the petrol consumed in October was refined in Nigeria. It said this reduced reliance on imports, eased pressure on foreign exchange and improved supply security. Crude receipts at domestic refineries rose 19 per cent to 0.736 million barrels per day from 0.617 million barrels.

Dangote Refinery Output and Exports in October

The Dangote refinery produced 48.51 million litres of petrol daily and ran at 103.73 per cent of its 650,000 barrels per day capacity. Of this, 31.89 million litres went to the domestic market, while 20.18 million litres, or 42 per cent of production, was exported. The refinery drew 3.56 million litres daily from stock, and its closing petrol stock fell 37 per cent to 229.9 million litres. The Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries were not producing during the month.

Petrol consumption, measured by volumes trucked out to the domestic market, rose five per cent to 46.5 million litres daily from 44.4 million litres in September. That is 93 per cent of the 50 million litres per day demand benchmark. Total supply stayed below the benchmark and the 13-month average of 50.2 million litres daily. The Authority said steady receipts remained important for supply stability, with rebuilding stock buffers as the next priority.