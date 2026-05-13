Nigeria's Petrol Consumption Rises 10.78% in April despite Rising Global Prices

This news article highlights Nigeria's escalating petrol pump prices and the reasons behind this surge. The rise in consumption, as shown by the National Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) data, is used as an indicator of fuel demand and refinery performance.

Nigeria 's daily consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) rose by 10.78 per cent in April 2026 to 52.4 million litres despite rising global prices . Data released by the Nigeria n Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that the rise was from 47.3 million litres recorded in March, as the ongoing crisis in the Middle East disrupted crude oil supplies, affecting fuel tanker rerouting and refinery operations .

Local refineries' heavy reliance on importation contributed to higher petrol pump prices in Nigeria. Despite the increase in pump prices and refinery struggles, petrol consumption still rose in April due to increased combined petrol supply from the Dangote Refinery and imports. Factors influencing this development include rising crude oil prices in the global market, the Strait of Hormuz closure, and Nigeria's own crude oil output increase





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Premium Motor Spirit Crude Oil Global Prices Refinery Operations Importation Petrol Consumption Ongoing Crisis Strait Of Hormuz Crude Oil Prices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Police Secures Forfeiture Order of N8.585 Billion Fraud Alleged in Multiple AccountsThe PSFU in Ikoyi, Lagos, has obtained a forfeiture order from the Federal High Court, alleging N8.585 billion fraud by way of false representations and fraudulent schemes. The investigation commenced after a financial institution petitioned the PSFU and involved two firms and three individuals, including banks linked to the alleged fraud.

Read more »

Nigeria’s Trade Volume Rises In Q1, Cargo Throughput Hits 32.38M TonsNigeria’s maritime sector recorded strong operational growth in the first quarter of 2026, with trade volume rising and total cargo handled across the nation’s ports hitting 32.38 million metric tons.

Read more »

Nigeria's Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Petrol Consumption Grows by 8.8% to 51.1ml/d in April 2026The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), through the Nigerian Maritime & Disaster Authority (NMDPRA), has released information on the country's PMS petrol consumption in April 2026. The consumption figure shows a rise from March's 47.3ml/d.

Read more »

Report: Dangote supplied 40.7m litres of petrol in AprilThe Nation Newspaper Report: Dangote supplied 40.7m litres of petrol in April

Read more »