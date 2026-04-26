Nigeria's Perpetual Prayer and the Absence of Progress

An analysis of Nigeria's long-standing reliance on prayer as a solution to its problems, arguing that this approach has consistently failed due to a lack of systemic change and accountability. The article explores the historical context of national anthems and religious initiatives, highlighting the disconnect between seeking divine favor and addressing the root causes of the nation's challenges.

Nigeria 's ongoing struggles are deeply intertwined with a history of seeking divine intervention without addressing fundamental issues. From its inception, the nation has relied on anthems and prayers to resolve its problems, yet these efforts have consistently failed to yield lasting solutions.

The first national anthem, invoking the 'God of all creation,' coincided with a period of immense turmoil – pogroms, civil war, and multiple coups – leading to the deaths of many leaders. A subsequent anthem, with a similar plea for peace and justice, fared no better, witnessing increased constitutional instability and multiplying problems. This pattern of seeking divine assistance continued with extensive prayer projects, notably led by the Catholic Church following the annulment of the 1993 elections.

However, even these sustained efforts, spanning 33 years, have not significantly altered Nigeria’s trajectory. A troubling aspect of this dynamic is the acceptance of blessings and gifts from politicians demonstrably involved in corruption and electoral malpractice, effectively undermining the very principles the prayers seek to uphold. The current national prayer, while acknowledging the nation’s sins and pleading for mercy, implicitly recognizes the potential for 'chaos, anarchy and doom,' yet relies on incantations rather than substantive change.

The author argues that Nigeria’s reliance on prayer as a primary solution is a flawed approach, particularly when coupled with the acceptance of ill-gotten gains by religious leaders. The core issue is a disconnect between seeking divine favor and addressing the systemic problems that contribute to the nation’s instability. The piece suggests that true progress requires confronting the root causes of Nigeria’s challenges, rather than solely relying on appeals to a higher power.

The author points to a historical pattern where attempts to create a unified national identity through prayer have been consistently undermined by political turmoil and corruption. This cycle of prayer and disappointment highlights a deeper problem: a failure to address the underlying issues of governance, justice, and accountability. The author implies that Nigeria’s future hinges on a willingness to move beyond ritualistic prayer and embrace concrete actions to build a more just and equitable society.

The piece serves as a critical examination of Nigeria’s relationship with faith and its impact on the nation’s political and social landscape, questioning the efficacy of relying on divine intervention in the absence of genuine reform





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