Nigeria's Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) Suspends Nine Individuals for 12 Months

The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has suspended nine individuals for 12 months, citing constitutional discipline, order, and institutional integrity issues. The decision was made following the adoption of the final report submitted by the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) to the National Executive Council (NEC) on 27 April. The suspended individuals are Abdulsalami ‘Triple A’ Abdulhakeem, Olumide Aduloju, Joshua Offiong, Njiribeako Alexander, Oliver ‘Don Oliver’ Omaniode, Williams ‘Ejekajo’ Eje, Eric ‘Ricky’ Kussiy, and Sydney ‘Sydney Sparrow’ Asowari.

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, By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu What Nigeria called chaos, Africa now calls a model, By Shuaib S. Agaka Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) suspends nine individuals for 12 months, citing constitutional discipline, order, and institutional integrity issues. PMAN appoints Uche James as acting treasurer in JFO's absence. PMAN President, Pretty Okafor, responds to the decision





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Performing Musicians Employers Association Of Suspension Constitutional Discipline Order Institutional Integrity National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) National Executive Council (NEC) Abdulsalami ‘Triple A’ Abdulhakeem Olumide Aduloju Joshua Offiong Njiribeako Alexander Oliver ‘Don Oliver’ Omaniode Williams ‘Ejekajo’ Eje Eric ‘Ricky’ Kussiy Sydney ‘Sydney Sparrow’ Asowari

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