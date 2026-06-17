Nigeria's PenCom and Transport Union Partner to Enroll Nine Million Workers in Pension Scheme

The National Pension Commission and the National Union of Road Transport Workers have initiated a partnership to enroll millions of informal transport workers into Nigeria's Personal Pension Plan, aiming to enhance financial inclusion and retirement security while modernizing the transportation sector.

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have launched discussions to create a partnership that would enroll approximately nine million transport workers into Nigeria 's Personal Pension Plan, which is part of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The initiative was announced in a statement from PenCom after a meeting between NURTW President Musiliu Akinsanya, known as MC Oluomo, and PenCom Director-General Omolola Oloworaran in Abuja. The talks concentrated on extending pension coverage to informal sector transport workers and exploring financing models to support the acquisition of modern mass-transit vehicles nationwide.

PenCom emphasized that this collaboration could greatly advance pension and financial inclusion for those working in motor parks, logistics corridors, interstate routes, and urban transport networks across Nigeria. Akinsanya highlighted the union's extensive reach and large membership as a unique opportunity to bring traditionally excluded workers into the formal pension system.

He introduced a three-part partnership framework: mass enrollment in the Personal Pension Plan, an automated daily contribution system linked to transport revenue platforms, and a National Transport Workers Mobility Enhancement Programme. This program aims to provide access to modern vehicles through structured financing, with daily collections routed through union structures to cover vehicle financing and individual pension contributions. The model is expected to enhance repayment efficiency, lower financing risks, and foster long-term savings habits among transport workers.

Oloworaran praised the proposal as a bold step toward pension inclusion in the informal sector and economic development. She reaffirmed PenCom's commitment to the initiative, noting its alignment with the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in social protection, poverty reduction, economic empowerment, financial inclusion, and transportation reform.

She also described it as one of the most ambitious pension inclusion drives targeting Nigeria's informal sector in recent years, with potential to expand the pension contributor base, improve retirement security, and modernize public transportation. Both organizations expressed confidence that the partnership could become a flagship national program, delivering wide socio-economic benefits and extending social security to underserved workers.

The Personal Pension Plan, designed for self-employed and informal sector workers, allows flexible retirement savings and partial access to contributions under specific conditions





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