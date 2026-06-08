Nigeria's Parliament Recovers ₦521.8 Million VAT from CBN Amid Broader ₦33 Billion Probe into Remita Platform

A legislative committee has reclaimed ₦521.8 million in unremitted VAT from the Central Bank of Nigeria as part of an investigation into the Remita payment platform, with total recoveries sought exceeding ₦33 billion.

A special report reveals that Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade has stalled despite billions of naira being allocated to a now-repealed academy, highlighting concerns over project prioritization and fund utilization.

In another development, a report has restored hope to Cross River State regarding an oil-well dispute, potentially unlocking significant revenue and resolving long-standing legal challenges. As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, analysts note durable themes emerging in troubled times, with Chidi Anselm Odinkalu exploring the socio-political dimensions of international sport. In Sokoto State, an exclusive investigation delves into the fight against polio vaccine hesitancy, examining grassroots strategies and community engagement efforts.

Additionally, questions arise about former President Jonathan's political future, with Wole Olaoye probing whether he should consider stepping back from active politics. Festus Adedayo, in a separate commentary, uses the metaphor of the guinea worm to analyze Sunday Igboho's Iru Ekun movement. A parliamentary committee has recovered ₦521.8 million in unremitted Value Added Tax (VAT) from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) following an investigation into revenue leakages linked to the Remita payment platform.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) disclosed that the recovered sum represents VAT deductions on fees earned from Remita transactions between November 2018 and April 2024 that were not remitted to the federal government. The investigation was mandated by the House of Representatives to probe alleged revenue leakages, non-compliance with standard operating procedures, and breaches of service-level agreements associated with Remita. According to committee chairman Bamidele Salam, the findings resulted from an extensive review of transactions and remittances.

The CBN was directed to pay the outstanding VAT liability of ₦521,765,134.17 into the Federal Government Treasury and provide proof, which it did in a May 7 correspondence. Salam emphasized that the recovery underscores the importance of legislative oversight in safeguarding public resources and affirmed the committee's commitment to recovering all outstanding revenues. The VAT recovery is part of a broader probe that has uncovered additional liabilities running into billions of naira.

The committee is still pursuing ₦954.3 million in unrefunded charges and ₦2.33 billion in accrued interest from the CBN, totaling ₦3.28 billion under that category. Separately, it is seeking recovery of ₦8.99 billion in unrefunded Treasury Single Account (TSA) collections, with accrued interest of ₦20.73 billion, bringing the total for that category to ₦29.72 billion. Combined with other disputed claims, the committee is chasing more than ₦33 billion from the CBN and related entities.

The probe continues, with another hearing set for Monday, 8 June at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja. Lawmakers had instructed the PAC to examine the Remita transactions, assess compliance levels, and recoup any funds due to the government. The ongoing inquiry reflects intensified scrutiny of public financial management and the role of legislative bodies in curbing revenue leakages. Keywords: Nigeria, Remita, VAT recovery, Central Bank, Public Accounts Committee, revenue leakages, legislative oversight, Treasury Single Account, parliamentary probe, ₦33 billio





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Nigeria Remita VAT Recovery Central Bank Of Nigeria Public Accounts Committee Revenue Leakages Legislative Oversight Treasury Single Account Parliamentary Probe ₦33 Billion

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