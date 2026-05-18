Nigeria's opposition stands at its most consequential crossroads in over a decade

The opposition's repeated failures in past elections have led to a broader cultural shift in Nigeria. The electorate demands fresh leadership with ambition to take Nigeria forward, rather than back.

Nigeria 's opposition is in a pivotal moment, with a defeated candidate wondering whether the country can recover from years of economic and political decline in 2027.

Throughout the Fourth Republic, Atiku Abubakar has been a key figure, breaking ground for the modern PDP, and leading opposition politics. But respect cannot equate to political blindness, and repeating the same failed strategies won't lead to success. The current APC seems to be consolidating power, not because Nigerians overwhelmingly support them, but because the opposition keeps looking to the familiar and not the viable.

Atiku's age and the opposition's lack of renewal can make this election bigger than their own ambitions, as the electorate demands competence, urgency, clarity, emotional connection, and help in stabilizing the economy





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