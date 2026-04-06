Nigeria's Oil-Rich States Lag Behind in Public Finance Transparency, PLSI Report Reveals

A new report by the Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI) reveals significant weaknesses in public finance transparency and accountability in several oil-producing states in Nigeria. Rivers, Abia, and Imo states are among the worst performers, highlighting the need for urgent reforms to improve governance and ensure responsible management of public funds.

The Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative PLSI report has revealed a concerning trend in public finance management across several oil-producing states in Nigeria . The 2025 assessment, which evaluated transparency and accountability in the management of public funds across the 36 states, has placed Rivers State, Abia State, and Imo State among the worst performers.

Rivers and Abia states share the lowest position, ranking 36th with a mere 9 percent score, while Imo State ranks 32nd with 18 percent. This assessment underscores persistent weaknesses in public finance accountability within these states, despite their significant revenue from oil. The report's findings highlight the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to improve governance and ensure that public funds are managed responsibly and transparently for the benefit of all citizens. The report presented in Abuja on March 31st, is the sixth consecutive annual assessment conducted by PLSI, aimed at identifying gaps in subnational public finance management systems, strengthening accountability structures, and accelerating development outcomes. \The report delves into various indicators, revealing specific shortcomings within each state. At the state level, the assessment covered eight key areas: the audit legal framework, submission of annual audit reports, publication of audit documents, implementation of legislative recommendations, performance audits, citizens’ accountability reports, civil society and media participation, and the effectiveness of Public Accounts Committees. The report states that in Abia State, despite the existence of the Abia State Audit Law 2021, which provides for financial autonomy of the Auditor-General’s office, this provision has not been implemented. The report also highlights the absence of an inaugurated Audit Service Board, inadequate legal provisions for publishing audit reports online, and the failure to submit the 2024 annual activity report to the Abia State House of Assembly. Other areas of concern include the non-publication of citizens’ accountability reports, the lack of performance audits, and minimal involvement from civil society and the media in the audit process. Similarly, at the local government level, the report found that financial autonomy was not operational, and audit reports were not published, further exacerbating the challenges of transparency and accountability. The report showed that Rivers state experienced a continuous decline since the inception of the index in 2020. The report noted that despite legal provisions guaranteeing transparency, such as the Rivers State Audit (Amendment) Law 2021, these regulations are not implemented in practice. \PLSI’s findings also exposed issues at the local government level, where audit reports and annual activity reports were not published, and financial and administrative independence remained weak. The lack of financial autonomy for the Auditor-General’s office, along with unresolved issues of administrative independence and tenure security, further compounded the problems. The report also found that audit reports and citizens’ accountability reports were not published and there was no evidence of performance audits or legislative review of audit findings. These deficiencies collectively contribute to a lack of transparency and hinder the effective use of public funds, ultimately impacting the development and well-being of the communities in these oil-producing states. The report emphasizes the need for urgent action to address these issues, including implementing financial autonomy for auditors, strengthening oversight mechanisms, and promoting greater transparency in the management of public finances. By taking these steps, the states can begin to build trust with their citizens and work towards sustainable development





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