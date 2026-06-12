Nigeria's Oil Production Surpasses OPEC Quota, Hits 15-Month High

Nigeria's crude oil production rose above its OPEC quota in May 2026, reaching its highest level in fifteen months due to improved operational stability and the absence of major disruptions, signaling positive momentum for the country's oil sector and fiscal health.

Nigeria 's crude oil production exceeded its Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries quota in May 2026, reaching the highest level in fifteen months. According to data from the Nigeria n Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, average daily crude output was 1,530,354 barrels, which is 102 percent of the nation's 1.5 million barrel-per-day OPEC quota.

Including condensates, total production rose to 1,700,800 barrels per day, reinforcing Nigeria's status as Africa's top oil producer. The NUPRC highlighted that production remained stable with no major disruptions, and completed maintenance activities contributed to improved efficiency. This represents a 2.77 percent month-on-month increase from April and is the highest combined output since July 2025. Key production terminals like Bonny, Forcados, and Qua Iboe were major contributors.

The growth is attributed to enhanced operational stability, the absence of significant pipeline breaches, and successful turnaround maintenance. This positive trend may improve Nigeria's fiscal outlook by boosting government revenues and foreign exchange earnings, especially after years of underperformance due to oil theft, vandalism, and ageing infrastructure. The government's ongoing efforts to secure the sector appear to be yielding results





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Nigeria Oil Production OPEC Quota NUPRC Crude Oil Condensates Bonny Terminal Forcados Terminal Qua Iboe Pipeline Security Oil Theft Production Stability African Oil Producer Government Revenue

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