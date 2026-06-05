Nigeria's North-west geopolitical zone faces opposition fragmentation

The defection of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has reshaped the political contest in Nigeria, particularly in the North-west geopolitical zone.

The defection of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has reshaped the political contest in Nigeria, particularly in the North-west geopolitical zone.

This region has been a stronghold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where it has won the presidential and most governorship elections since 2015. The rapid realignment involving Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso thwarted the opposition's initial grand plan to present a united opposition against President Bola Tinubu for the January 2027 presidential election.

In April, opposition leaders made the Ibadan Declaration at an event hosted by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and attended by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso, as well as other key figures such as Rotimi Amaechi and Aminu Tambuwal. However, the plan unravelled within a month under the weight of competing ambitions, mutual suspicion, and complex legal battles within the ADC.

Seeking a platform free of legal disputes and unopposed presidential and vice presidential nominations, Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso fled to the NDC, where the party's founder and former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, awarded them the party's presidential ticket. According to Kamilu Fagge, a professor in the Department of Political Science at Bayero University, Kano, Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso's defection is a major setback for the ADC and the opposition generally, particularly in the North-west geopolitical zone.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Fagge noted that when major political figures announced the opposition coalition, it raised the prospect of a formidable opposition party emerging. With a fracture in the opposition ranks, he warned that Nigeria may see a reenactment of the 2023 scenario, in which three major candidates split the opposition vote.

Mr Fagge explained that while Mr Obi is likely to retain massive support from the South-east and Christian communities in the North-central, Mr Kwankwaso's influence is largely confined to Kano. Most of Kwankwaso's votes are concentrated in Kano, he observed. He cannot even pull a strong showing in neighbouring states like Jigawa, Katsina, or Kaduna; he simply won't be a crowd-puller there. In states like Jigawa, where Mr Kwankwaso lacks popularity, the ADC is poised to increase its vote share.

Mr Kwankwaso's traditional stronghold has always been Kano, driven primarily by the youth who turn out en masse to vote, as seen in the 2023 elections. However, Mr Fagge argued that this youth base is now fractured. Governor Abba Yusuf, a former protege of Mr Kwankwaso, has aligned with former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and other powerful political forces. This new alliance is expected to take votes away from Mr Kwankwaso's traditional base.

Mr Kwankwaso, under the NDC, might still put up a decent showing in Kano, but it will not match his 2023 performance under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) because, unlike in the previous election, where various forces unified behind him, he now faces a multitude of new adversaries alongside his old political rivals. Ultimately, in the North-west, the political landscape is shaping up to see votes split in three or four directions, making it exceedingly difficult for the opposition to achieve its goals.

Mr Fagge believes that the ADC flagbearer, Atiku, stands a better chance of consolidating the northern vote and improving his numbers in the North-east, Northwest, and parts of the North-central. Ibrahim Siraj, a political analyst from the Department of Mass Communication at Bayero University, Kano, noted that the seven North-west states have been a stronghold of the APC since the party's formation.

This dominance, he explained, is largely due to the enduring influence of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who hails from the zone. Mr Siraj, a professor, pointed out that during the 2023 elections, both Mr Obi's Labour Party (LP) and Mr Kwankwaso's NNPP performed poorly in the North-west, despite the latter's domineering influence in Kano politics





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Peter Obi Rabiu Kwankwaso African Democratic Congress Nigeria Democratic Congress North-West Geopolitical Zone Opposition Fragmentation

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