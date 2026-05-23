Nigeria's newly elected Governor of Taraba state pledges to uphold fairness, humility, and inclusive leadership

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state, after winning the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election, pledged to uphold fairness, humility, and inclusive leadership in his administration.

Governor Agbu Kefas, the newly elected Governor of Taraba state in Nigeria , has pledged to uphold fairness, humility, and inclusive leadership after winning the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election .

Kefas made this commitment while delivering his acceptance speech soon after being declared the winner. In his remarks, he described his victory as a collective achievement for all members of the APC across the state and expressed gratitude to the APC leadership and the people for their trust and cooperation. He also appreciated other aspirants who participated in the primary election and urged stakeholders to embrace unity and work collectively towards the development of the state.

The governor further reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening the APC and driving policies aimed at building a more prosperous and inclusive state





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Governance Nigeria All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Primary Election Pledge Leadership Fairness Humility Inclusive

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