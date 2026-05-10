Nigeria's National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu's Visit to the United States

Nigeria's National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu undertook a three-day working visit to the United States from May 4 to May 6, where he held high-level engagements with senior officials of the U.S. government. The meetings focused on Nigeria–United States relations, counterterrorism, defence cooperation, intelligence sharing, regional security, economic resilience, and democratic governance.

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Nigeria's National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who undertook a three-day working visit to the United States from May 4 to May 6, held a series of high-level engagements with senior officials of the U.S. government and conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's strong commitment to Nigeria's longstanding strategic partnership with the United States. The meetings provided an opportunity for both sides to review the current state of Nigeria–United States relations and to further strengthen ongoing collaboration in counterterrorism, defence cooperation, intelligence sharing, regional security, economic resilience, and democratic governance.

Mr Ribadu emphasised the importance of sustained cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges confronting West Africa and the broader Sahel region, particularly terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime, and cyber threats. Discussions also focused on the evolving security situation in the Sahel, the need for enhanced regional cooperation, and the importance of strengthening institutional capacity to respond effectively to complex and asymmetric threats.

During his meeting with Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker at the U.S. Department of State, NSA Ribadu expressed Nigeria's appreciation to the U.S. government for its continued support and cooperation in various sectors, particularly in security assistance, intelligence collaboration, defence capacity building, humanitarian support, and counterterrorism operations. He reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to implementing the agreed roadmap under the Nigeria–U.S. Joint Working Group (JWG), established to advance structured bilateral cooperation on strategic and security-related matters.

Both sides reviewed progress under the JWG framework. They discussed practical measures to enhance the implementation of agreed initiatives, including intelligence sharing, military cooperation, counterterrorism support, border security, strategic communications, and capacity development for Nigerian security institutions. The discussions also highlighted the importance of maintaining regular channels of communication and strengthening institutional coordination between the two countries to address common security challenges.

The NSA also used the opportunity to brief U.S. officials on ongoing reforms and operational measures being undertaken by the Government of Nigeria to improve national security, stabilise affected communities, and address the root causes of insecurity. He emphasised the administration's whole-of-government approach, which combines kinetic and non-kinetic measures, including community engagement, economic development, deradicalisation initiatives, and regional partnerships.

U.S. officials commended Nigeria's continued leadership role in regional peace and security efforts and acknowledged Nigeria's importance as a strategic partner of the United States in Africa. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to democratic values, regional stability, economic cooperation, and the promotion of sustainable peace and security across West Africa and the Sahel.

The meetings concluded with a mutual commitment to deepen further bilateral engagement through sustained diplomatic dialogue, enhanced defence and security cooperation, and the effective implementation of ongoing bilateral initiatives under the Joint Working Group framework. Both Nigeria and the United States expressed optimism about the future of the strategic partnershi





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Nigeria United States National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu Strategic Partnership Counterterrorism Defence Cooperation Intelligence Sharing Regional Security Economic Resilience Democratic Governance Sahel Region West Africa Peace And Security Joint Working Group Agreed Roadmap Sustained Diplomatic Dialogue Enhanced Defence And Security Cooperation Effective Implementation Of Ongoing Bilateral

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