Nigeria's National Security Adviser Meets with US Officials in Washington, DC

Nigeria's National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has held talks with United States Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, D.C. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between both countries in the fight against terrorism in West Africa, including threats posed by Boko Haram and ISIS.

Nigeria 's National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu , has held talks with United States Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington , D.C.

The meeting took place at the residence of Vice President Vance. According to a statement by Secure Nigeria, a social media platform focused on security matters, the discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between both countries in the fight against terrorism in West Africa, including threats posed by Boko Haram and ISIS amid ongoing attacks in the region. The statement read, "This week, Nigeria's National Security Advisor, Nuhu Ribadu (@NuhuRibadu), met with Vice President J.D.

Vance (@JDVance) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (@SecRubio), reinforcing a decisive U.S.-Nigeria partnership to confront terrorism in West Africa.

"\@officiaLABAT is grateful for @realDonaldTrump's partnership and continued U.S. training and intelligence support as Nigerian forces intensify operations to dismantle terrorist networks, protect Nigerian Christians, and defend all vulnerable communities. "Africa's largest democracy isn't wavering. Nigeria stands as a frontline U.S. partner against ISIS, Boko Haram, and rising terror threats across the Sahel.

"This fight is winnable and together the U.S. and Nigeria intend to finish it," it added





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Nigeria National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu United States Vice President J.D. Vance Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Washington D.C. Residence Of Vice President Vance Discussions Strengthening Cooperation Fight Against Terrorism West Africa Boko Haram ISIS Ongoing Attacks Nigerian Christians Defend All Vulnerable Communities U.S.-Nigeria Partnership U.S. Training And Intelligence Support Nigerian Forces Decisive U.S.-Nigeria Partnership Africa's Largest Democracy Frontline U.S. Partner ISIS Boko Haram Rising Terror Threats Sahel This Fight Is Winnable Together The U.S. And Nigeria Intend To Finish

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