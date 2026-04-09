Nigeria's National Grid Sees Significant Reduction in Transmission Losses

The Nigerian Independent System Operator NISO reports a significant drop in transmission losses on the national grid, highlighting improvements in operational efficiency and grid stability. The reduction, from nearly 10% to 7.05%, is attributed to enhanced coordination, improved monitoring, and the enforcement of operational guidelines.

The Nigeria n Independent System Operator NISO has announced a substantial decrease in transmission losses on the national electricity grid, bringing the figure down to 7.05 percent. This represents a considerable improvement from the previously recorded losses, which were closer to 10 percent. The news was shared by the Managing Director of NISO , Abdu Bello, during the organization's first-anniversary celebration held in Abuja, as detailed in an official statement.

This positive development is a direct consequence of focused operational interventions implemented to enhance efficiency and enforce stricter discipline throughout the transmission network. High transmission losses have historically imposed a significant financial burden on the electricity market, costing between 5 billion and 8 billion Naira each month. Bello highlighted the progress made, stating, We recorded a very high transmission loss factor at some point, close to 10 percent… We have reduced it to 7.05 percent at the moment, and we are working to reduce it further to five or six percent. This signifies a commitment to continued improvement and efficiency within the Nigerian power sector. \NISO's success in reducing transmission losses is attributed to enhanced coordination across the various segments of the electricity supply chain: generation, transmission, and distribution. Moreover, improved monitoring of grid operations has played a crucial role. The enforcement of the free governor mode of operation for generating companies GenCos is also a key factor in improving grid stability. This mode allows power plants to automatically adjust their output in response to fluctuations in system frequency, thereby maintaining a stable grid. Bello emphasized the importance of this directive, stating that compliance has demonstrably improved grid stability and reduced frequency deviations. While acknowledging that some operators have not fully complied, NISO is actively working with generation companies to facilitate the full implementation of free governor mode operations. The improvement in system frequency and overall grid reliability is a testament to the effectiveness of these measures. NISO is committed to taking enforcement actions against GenCos that fail to comply with the mandated operational guidelines, ensuring that all stakeholders contribute to the stability and efficiency of the national grid. \Furthermore, NISO is actively expanding its use of Internet of Things IoT technology throughout the electricity value chain. A key initiative involves mandating distribution companies DisCos to install IoT-enabled meters on their 33kV and 11kV feeders. According to Bello, this IoT integration, coupled with the ongoing implementation of SCADA Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition and Energy Management System EMS technology, will provide system operators with real-time grid monitoring capabilities. This real-time visibility will improve data accuracy and significantly expedite market settlements. The strategic deployment of IoT is seen as a crucial step in modernizing the Nigerian power sector, enabling more efficient and reliable operations. By embracing these technological advancements, NISO aims to enhance the overall performance of the national grid and provide a more stable and cost-effective electricity supply. The focus on improved data accuracy and faster market settlements underscores NISO's commitment to creating a transparent and efficient electricity market. These initiatives are expected to contribute to a more sustainable and reliable power supply for the benefit of consumers and businesses across Nigeria





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Nigeria Electricity Transmission Losses National Grid NISO Grid Stability Iot Power

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