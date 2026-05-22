Nigeria's Mining Sector Sees Investment Boost from Economic Reforms

Nigeria's solid minerals minister, Mr. Dele Alake, highlights the positive impact of President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms on the country's mining sector. The reforms are attracting new investments in lithium processing, gold refining, and local mineral value addition, creating jobs and boosting investor confidence.

Nigeria 's solid minerals minister, Mr. Dele Alake, highlighted the positive impact of President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms on the country's mining sector. Alake emphasized that the reforms are attracting new investments in lithium processing , gold refining , and local mineral value addition , creating jobs and boosting investor confidence.

He acknowledged the country's historical over-reliance on crude oil and imports, which led to the neglect of other sectors, including mining. However, he stressed that the reforms are gradually changing the situation and opening up opportunities for growth. Alake also noted the government's efforts to tackle illegal mining and build a more transparent and responsible mining industry.

He stated that the government is taking firm action against illegal mining while pursuing reforms aimed at building a more transparent and responsible mining sector that works for Nigerians. The ministry has also emphasized local processing and value addition as part of its strategy to maximize the economic benefits of Nigeria's mineral resources.





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Nigeria Mining Economic Reforms Lithium Processing Gold Refining Value Addition Investment Jobs Investor Confidence Illegal Mining

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