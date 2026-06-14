Nigeria's Maritime Upgrade Stalls as Funds Flow Elsewhere While Digital Economy Grows

The Nigerian maritime university project has stalled amid misallocated funds, while the government launches a multi‑institutional digital and creative enterprises programme to boost entrepreneurship, innovation, and employment.

Nigeria 's maritime education sector has hit a significant roadblock as the planned upgrade of the Nigeria n Maritime University (NMU) has stalled, despite the government's commitment to invest billions in strengthening maritime capabilities.

The initiative, intended to enhance the nation's maritime skills and industrial capacity, has faced delays due to administrative bottlenecks and competing funding priorities. Recent reports indicate that large sums earmarked for the project have been diverted to other, less transparent efforts, including support for a renamed academic institution that has since been repealed.

In parallel to the maritime education concerns, the Federal Government has joined forces with several international financial institutions-namely the African Development Bank, Agence Française de Développement and the Islamic Development Bank-to launch the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme. The initiative seeks to catalyse Nigeria's digital economy by fostering entrepreneurship, expanding innovation, and creating employment within the technology and creative sectors.

The programme's structure revolves around three core components: first, targeted training and enterprise development for youths aged 18 to 35; second, provision of patient capital to bridge funding gaps for early-stage tech and creative ventures; and third, policy and advocacy efforts to streamline institutions, secure incentives, and domesticate the Start‑Up Act across Nigerian states. A dedicated Coordination Unit within the Bank of Industry will spearhead the iDICE rollout, focusing on agenda setting, policy mapping, and stakeholder engagement.

The unit will conduct state‑level diagnostics to identify legal, regulatory and institutional gaps and develop tailored recommendations for adopting the Start‑Up Act at the state level. To ensure that only qualified entities participate, the programme imposes stringent eligibility criteria, including a minimum of twenty years' legal experience in business regulation, verified tax compliance, and rigorous compliance checks aligned with the African Development Bank's procedural standards.

While the maritime university upgrade remains stalled, the iDICE Programme demonstrates the federal government's broader commitment to economic diversification. By simultaneously addressing skill development in maritime education and fueling the digital economy, Nigeria aims to diversify its economic base and create sustainable growth pathways.

However, the twin initiatives underscore the challenges of coordinating large‑scale investments across multiple sectors, especially when administrative delays or political shifts divert resources away from original targets. In sum, Nigeria's strategic shift toward strengthening its maritime and digital sectors reflects a government intent on modernising key industries, yet the execution of these projects will need robust oversight to keep them on schedule and transparent.





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