Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls for billions and Lagos State financier secures affirmation votes for 2027 election

The news text discusses various topics, including the challenge in upgrading Nigeria's maritime university, an ongoing oil-well dispute, the absence of lawyer-statesmen in Nigeria, and the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 senatorial election. It also highlights a banker's victory in securing affirmation votes during the APC primaries.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope Where are Nigeria's lawyer-statesmen?

, By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu What Nigeria called chaos, Africa now calls a model, By Shuaib S. Agaka Mr Abiru, a banker and former Lagos State commissioner for finance, secured affirmation votes across all wards in Ikorodu, Somolu, Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki and Epe local government areas. The senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Adetokunbo Abiru, has emerged as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 senatorial election.

With the victory, the senator will contest for a third term in the Senate in 2027. He was first elected into the Senate in 2020 following a bye-election and later won re-election in 2023. He currently chairs the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions





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All Progressives Congress (APC) Financier Leadership Mode Leadership Performance University Infrastructure Provide Senate Committee On Banking Insurance And Other Financial Institutions Ongoing Oil-Well Dispute Consensus Candidate Of The All Progressives Co

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