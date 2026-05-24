The upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university has stalled due to billions of naira flowing into the repealed academy. The situation has caused concern among the people of Cross River, who were hoping for significant development in the region. The government has been accused of mismanaging funds meant for the improvement of the university. Many Nigerians are calling for greater accountability and transparency in how the government spends public funds.

The upgrade to Nigeria's maritime university has stalled due to billions of naira flowing into the repealed academy. The situation has caused concern among the people of Cross River, who were hoping for significant development in the region.

The government has been accused of mismanaging funds meant for the improvement of the university. Many Nigerians are calling for greater accountability and transparency in how the government spends public funds. The maritime university is a critical institution for the development of the region, but the lack of progress has caused frustration among the people. The situation has also raised questions about the role of corruption in hindering development projects in the country.

Insecurity has become a major issue in Nigeria, with the country plagued by bandits, kidnappings, and other forms of violence. The government has been criticized for its handling of the situation, with many calling for greater action to be taken.

Meanwhile, the Ilo family has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to honour their beloved father and patriarch, HRH Igwe Vincent Onyekelu Ilo. A memorial lecture was held to pay tribute to his legacy, with a focus on the importance of charity and philanthropy in bringing about social change. The lecture highlighted the difference between charity and philanthropy, with charity providing short-term relief and philanthropy seeking long-term solutions.

The event was seen as an opportunity for the Ilo family to reflect on the challenges of development and human progress, and to consider how they can make a positive impact in their community. The lecture also highlighted the need for greater accountability and transparency in the way public funds are spent, in order to bring about meaningful development and social change





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