A train accident in Delta State has claimed four lives and injured 24 others, while the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university has stalled as billions flow into a repealed academy.

Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy, while a train accident in Delta State claims four lives and injures 24 others.

The train, which was on the Warri-Itakpe corridor, had 482 people on board, including a senator and a former Secretary to Delta State Government. The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transport, Funsho Adebiyi, disclosed that preliminary reports indicate four coaches capsized and one coach derailed, resulting in the loss of four lives. Rescue and evacuation operations were immediately activated with support from the Delta State Government, National Emergency Management Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps, and the police.

Injured passengers were evacuated to medical facilities in Agbor for treatment, while several other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving medical attention. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, local authorities, security agencies, and other emergency responders were involved in the operations.

The corporation appreciates the swift intervention of the Delta State Government, emergency responders, security agencies, NRC Mechanical Directorate, Special Rescue and Emergency Team, medical personnel, and members of the public who assisted in the rescue efforts. The full onboard manifest has been retrieved and will be made available upon request by relevant authorities.

The Permanent Secretary also commended the bravery of the NRC staff member who suffered a traumatic limb injury and is currently receiving treatment and is reported to be in stable condition. The incident highlights the need for improved safety measures on Nigeria's rail network. In a separate development, the Emir of Katsina, Emir Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has been reflecting on his unique form of leadership as he marks his 60th birthday.

In an interview, Samuel Aruwan, a journalist and friend of the Emir, discussed the Emir's leadership style and its impact on the people of Katsina State. The Emir's leadership has been characterized by his commitment to education, healthcare, and economic development. He has also been praised for his ability to bring people together and resolve conflicts peacefully. The Emir's 60th birthday is a significant milestone, and his leadership has left a lasting impact on the people of Katsina State.

In another development, a report has been released that restores Cross River's hope in the oil-well dispute. The report, which was released by a panel of experts, has been praised for its thoroughness and objectivity. The report has been welcomed by the people of Cross River State, who have been waiting for a resolution to the dispute. The report is expected to provide a framework for resolving the dispute and restoring peace in the region.

The incident on the train and the release of the report on the oil-well dispute highlight the complexities of Nigeria's development challenges. The country faces numerous challenges, including improving its rail network, resolving disputes over oil wells, and promoting economic development. The Emir's leadership and the report on the oil-well dispute offer hope for a better future for Nigeria





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Nigeria Maritime University Train Accident Delta State Emir Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli Oil-Well Dispute Cross River State

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