Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as millions diverted to repealed academy

The article discusses the controversy surrounding a Kogi East APC senatorial primary election, in which allegations of rigging and undermining of votes cast for a leading candidate, Jibrin Isah (Echocho), were made by other candidates, leading to tensions and threats of legal action. It also highlights the debate over the legitimacy of the primary and the need for investigations into the allegations of irregularities and allegations of rigging in the election process.

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THE APC leaders described the conduct of the primary as a reflection of the ‘true spirit of democracy’, insisting that the emergence of the winner represented the collective will of APC members across the district. At the primary election conducted across the nine local government areas of Kogi East, Joseph Erico, widely believed to be the preferred aspirant of former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, secured a landslide victory with 73,317 votes.

Tim Nda-Diche from Bassa Local Government Area came second with 3,238 votes, while other aspirants recorded significantly lower figures. The returning officer for the election, Thomas Offors, announced the results at the collation centre in Idah on Monday. The tension heightened after Mr Isah rejected the outcome of the exercise and accused government officials of hijacking electoral materials meant for the primary election.

Speaking after the exercise, the senator expressed outrage that only two votes were allegedly recorded for him in his ward despite his political influence in the area. He alleged that no electoral officer or voting materials were present in several wards across Kogi East, preventing many party members from participating in the exercise. The APC leaders and stakeholders in Kogi East dismissed claims that the primary election was manipulated.

They described the conduct of the primary as a reflection of the ‘true spirit of democracy’, insisting that the emergence of the winner represented the collective will of APC members across the district. They insisted that the direct primary system provided equality of opportunity for all aspirants to test their popularity and grassroots support before the party members. According to Mr Isah, only two votes were allegedly recorded for him in his ward despite his political influence in the area.

He expressed outrage over the rigging, adding that no electoral officer or voting materials were available in several wards across Kogi East. He threatened to challenge the state governor, Usman Ododo, politically following his defeat





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Nigeria APC Kogi East Primary Election Senatorial Election Rigging Legitimacy Investigation

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