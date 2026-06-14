The article discusses the stalled upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university and the diversion of billions of naira into a repealed academy. It also highlights the release of a report that restores hope for Cross River and the 27 years of democracy in Nigeria. The article also touches on the topic of hot money and the first stage of recovering confidence. Additionally, it remembers the late Major-General Rabe Abubakar, a Nigerian Army spokesperson, and his contributions to Nigeria's security history.

Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade has stalled as billions of naira have been diverted into a repealed academy. Meanwhile, a report has been released that restores hope for Cross River .

The report highlights the 27 years of democracy in Nigeria and the country's health renewal. It also discusses the rebuilding of foundations and the sustainability of CSOs.

Additionally, the article touches on the topic of hot money and the first stage of recovering confidence. The late Major-General Rabe Abubakar, a Nigerian Army spokesperson, is remembered for his effective communication and institutional loyalty. He was a key figure in Nigeria's security history, particularly during the peak years of the Boko Haram insurgency. Abubakar's story was not just about military communications, but also about a soldier tasked with speaking for an institution fighting a complex war.

He was born on April 7, 1965, and hailed from Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State. Abubakar's career was marked by his years of service in various capacities, including as the Coordinator of the Joint Media Centre and the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information. He was also the Director of Defence Information from August 2015, a position he held until his death.

Abubakar's legacy extends beyond his military career, as he was a strong advocate for cooperation among security agencies, the media, and the public in confronting terrorism. He emphasized the need for a counter communication and information strategy to counter terrorism. His death has left a void in Nigeria's security establishment, but his legacy continues to inspire and motivate those who follow in his footsteps.

The article concludes by highlighting the significance of Abubakar's contributions to Nigeria's security history and the need for continued efforts to rebuild the foundations of the country's health and security systems





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Nigeria Maritime University Cross River Boko Haram Rabe Abubakar Security History Counter Communication Information Strategy Terrorism Nigerian Army Defence Headquarters Security Establishment Democracy Health Renewal Csos Hot Money Confidence

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